Who is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend, 30, spotted with Bill Maher, 68

Noor Alfallah has recently been spotted with rumored boyfriend Bill Maher.

The Hollywood producer, 30, who has only recently begun breaking into the feature film sector of the industry, and become widely known for welcoming a son with Academy Award-winning actor and ex-boyfriend, Al Pacino, has seemingly moved on with the 68-year-old political pundit. Alfallah - who was previously linked to Mick Jagger - was photographed leaving Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel with Maher.

As her Hollywood career has ramped up, including producing the fictionalized Donald Trump dramaThe Apprentice, Alfallah has opened up about her past romance with Pacino in an interview with Vogue Arabia. She recalled feeling starstruck by the actor when they met at a dinner party in the late 2010s.

open image in gallery Noor Alfallah used to be dating Al Pacino ( Getty/Instagram )

“I thought, wow, that’s Al Pacino. I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was,” she told the outlet. According to Deadline, Alfallah graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in Film/TV producing,

“He’s a very talented and unique person,” she added of Pacino. “But I had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day.”

However, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the pair began spending more time together.

“Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino,” she continued. “I guess it just became something more.”

In June 2023, they welcomed their son Roman, but later in the year, the pair split, with Alfallah filing for full physical custody of their baby. Pacino had already fathered three adult children including daughter Julia, who he welcomed with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo. Roman was Alfallah’s first child.

Although the couple initially denied reports of their split, their representative has since stated that they were “working together and have mutually reached agreements” concerning Roman, the Evening Standard reported.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed the details of the custody agreement. Although the Godfather actor has visitation rights over his child, Alfallah has primary custody over their son. Both share overall legal custody.

Pacino is set to pay Alfallah $110,000 in child support upfront and has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in base child support. He will also have to pay $13,000 monthly for a night nurse and be called upon for any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

In a 3 October interview, when asked about the nature of his relationship with the producer, Pacino said, “No. I have a friendship.”

A representative for Pacino also added to People, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

The now-friends went on to celebrate Alfallah’s 30th birthday party in September, according to the New York Post. The Serpico actor was spotted helping Alfallah blow out the candles on her cake.