North West announces she has dyslexia during a TikTok livestream

North West announced she’s been diagnosed with dyslexia.

During her 18 October TikTok livestream, with her mom Kim Kardashian, the 10-year-old spilled the news without her mom’s approval. The two were seen on their shared social media account, talking to their followers as the sound of The Kardashians on Hulu rang in the background.

“Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” North remarked.

Immediately, Kim quipped: “Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

And while the Skims founder may have found her eldest daughter’s candid admission acceptable at first, she quickly became frustrated with how much North was revealing.

After North joked about “dropping an album,” Kim threatened to end their live video. “I am going to get off this live right now because you are just saying way too much. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through,” she told her daughter.

For months now, North and her mother’s TikTok videos have been receiving a bit of scrutiny from her dad, Kanye West, as the Donda artist and reality TV star manage coparenting since their marriage breakdown.

West took to Instagram last year to disclose his grievances about having his daughter be so active on social media. The famed rapper not only expressed his concern but placed blame on his ex-wife for allowing their young child to frequently use TikTok.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” the frustrated father wrote in February of 2022.

Though West ultimately ended up deleting his disgruntled message, Kim still made it a point to defend her parenting.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she said on her Instagram story.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she continued.

That being said, Kim’s still made an active effort to monitor the content being posted on their shared platform. Earlier this year, the young celebrity was seen singing Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” with her mom.

In the comments section, fans expressed their discontentment with how North was acting.

Speaking to Time in June, Kim admitted she knew the video needed to be taken down after seeing the words. However, the devoted mom of four stuck by her initial belief that North should be allowed to express herself on the public platforms.

“I saw on the internet [people were saying], ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But [North] loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she proclaimed.

Kim shares four kids with her former husband of seven years – North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four. The fashion icon filed for divorce in 2021.