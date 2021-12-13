North West may have gotten herself into a spot of trouble after she gave TikTok fans a secret house tour without her mother’s permission.

The eight-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised fans who follow her and her mother’s joint account on the social media app with a tour of their home in Southern California.

However, the tour was cut short after Kardashian, who was seen laying in bed in the video, told her daughter she was “not allowed” to be streaming a live video without her consent.

But before Kardashian’s intervention, North showed their 2.1 million fans her all-pink bedroom, which contained her very own Christmas tree and an ornament she called a “gingerbread thing”, before running out to another room.

She interacted with viewers while streaming, asking them to say “yes” if they wanted her to go downstairs and show them “this Sing thing”, a reference to the new animated film Sing 2.

After receiving affirmation that her viewers did want to go downstairs, North showed decorations that included life-sized cut-outs of the film’s characters, a special cake and what appeared to be an outdoor event for the film, which is set to premiere in January.

She chatted with other children in the house as she streamed the live video, including her six-year-old brother, Chicago.

At one point, one of the children runs up to the camera and begins to chant: “North is live. North is live. North, you’re live. Not fair, TikTok! Not allowed to be live!”

In a shorter 11-second clip after the house tour stream ends, North walks into a bedroom where Kim is laying in bed and says: “Mum, I’m live!”

Kardashian appears shocked for a split second before she tells her daughter: “No, stop, you know you’re not allowed to. North, come on.”

North then appears to end the stream by saying “Okay, bye”, but it continues for a few more seconds. Viewers hear Kardashian asking: “Is she really going live?” and an unknown female voice off-screen answers: “I don’t know.”

The livestream did not get posted to the pair’s TikTok account, but was shared on a Kardashian fan account on Instagram, Kardashian News.

The account wrote in the caption to the video: “North went live on TikTok and Kim had no idea... I hope Kim doesn’t mind this because I have never seen her more relatable than this!

“I feel like we are getting to see the Kardashians from a new lens and I think it will only impact them positively. As long as North doesn’t expose any family secrets.”

North frequently makes appearances in Kardashian’s social media content, but has increasingly gained attention for her outspoken attitude.

In September this year, she questioned why Kardashian spoke in a “different way” in social media videos compared to every day life while her mother filmed an unboxing video for a popular beauty subscription box.

The following month, Kardashian revealed that North insults her home décor whenever they have an argument, telling Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions that North describes their house as “ugly” because it “gets to me”.