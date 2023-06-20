9 glorious gardens to visit this summer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s a wealth of gardens opening their doors to the public this summer – providing colour, thoughtful design and imaginative planting to inspire gardeners, or simply a fun day out during the holidays.

Here are just some of the horticultural gems to visit…

1. Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Malton, North Yorkshire (open Wed-Sun)

Visiting Yorkshire this summer? Don’t miss a visit to this amazing garden setting, which features an award-winning walled garden designed by renowned Dutch plantsman Piet Oudolf, with a number of styles divided into separate ‘rooms’. There’s also a Cascade Circuit Walk where visitors can see the traditional gardens around the regency stately home, including the Rock Garden, the Woodland Garden and the Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown Parkland.

2. Highfield Farm, Monmouthshire (open Jul 16 and Aug 13 through the National Garden Scheme, or visits by arrangement)

Plant lovers shouldn’t miss a visit to this three-acre garden, which is defined by its plants and holds more than 1,400 cultivars, plus some rare specimens throughout the area to generate a gorgeous display across the seasons.

3. Thenford Arboretum, Banbury, Oxfordshire (open Jul 13, Aug 4 and 5)

Lord and Lady Heseltine have spent 40 years transforming their garden into one of Britain’s finest arboretums, so if you’re looking for a cool and calm environment in which to shelter from the blazing sun, this is the place to be. Many of the woodland areas have been restored over the years with the help of horticultural leaders including Sir Harold Hillier and Roy Lancaster. The arboretum, now spread over 70 acres, features more than 3,000 different trees and shrubs, including beautiful borders, water gardens, an alpine trough garden, a sculpture garden, rose garden and a rill, as well as medieval fishponds and an avenue of mature yews.

4. Hampstead Hall, Londonderry, Northern Ireland (open Jul 1 and 2 through National Garden Scheme)

This fascinating city garden, a new opener for the NGS, will provide inspiration to city gardeners, as it’s situated in the suburbs of Derry. It consists of a Japanese-style garden, an Italian garden and a formal garden in front of an elegant Georgian house and has been billed one of the 100 best gardens in Ireland.

5. Croome, Worcestershire (National Trust Summer of Play, Jul 26-Sep 3)

Children can let off steam in the wide open gardens and parkland surrounding the grand Palladian House here. There are also lakeside and shaded woodland walks, wildflower meadows, plus a large café and plenty of picnic spots and activities on offer over the summer – including nature crafts, foraging and building your own bird’s nest. A chance for the whole family to explore and enjoy nature.

6. The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell, Cornwall (open daily)

Venture to Cornwall’s Lost Gardens of Heligan and explore over 200 acres of delights, via winding paths dating back two centuries. As romantic as the name suggests, expect Victorian productive gardens and pleasure grounds, plus a jungle garden that boasts bamboo tunnels, majestic tree ferns and giant rhubarb, as well as rare breeds and ancient woodlands.

7. Gordon Castle Walled Garden, Fochabers, Moray, Scotland (open daily)

Gordon Castle has one of the oldest walled gardens in Britain – as well as being one of the largest at almost eight acres in size – which was built more than 200 years ago to meet the demands of the Duke of Gordon for fresh, seasonal produce. It has been lovingly restored to its former glory with a modern twist, and overflowing with herbs, cut flowers, fruit and vegetables, today the garden is as beautiful as it is productive.

8. Old Bladbean Stud Gardens, Canterbury, Kent (open through NGS Jul 9 and 23)

Located in the Kent Downs Area of Natural Outstanding Beauty, Old Bladbean Stud Gardens is managed as an ornamental ecosystem, maintained totally by the owner. It features a romantic walled rose garden with 90-plus old fashioned rose varieties, tranquil yellow and white garden, square garden with a tapestry of self sowing perennials, plus a Victorian style greenhouse and more.

9. The Bressingham Gardens, Norfolk (open Apr-Oct)

Explore six linked gardens across 17 acres, created by nurseryman and plantsman Alan Bloom, founder of the Bressingham Gardens Nursery, and his son Adrian. Peruse island beds filled with 4,500 different selections of hardy perennials, boasting spectacular summer colour, while the Fragrant Garden is a feast of delightfully scented shrubs, herbs and foliage. Meanwhile, the Dell Garden and Foggy Bottom feature North American plants – a must visit for anyone who wants a mass of plant combination ideas and inspiration.