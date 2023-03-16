BBC journalist Nuala McGovern tracks down couple behind sweet bus stop proposal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple’s creative bus stop proposal has captured the hearts of social media users, after it was spotted and shared by BBC journalist Nuala McGovern.

McGovern posted a photograph of the proposal on London bus route 17 on Wednesday (15 March), which showed a custom-made bus timetable titled “Buses towards the future”.

On it, the bespoke timetable went from bus stops including Archway Station, Holloway and Caledonian Road before an unknown stop called “Charlotte” appears on the route.

The timetable then reads: “Seven years ago we met at this bus stop. Now… will you marry me?”

Noticing the altered timetable, McGovern tweeted a picture of it, with the caption: “I went to take the bus today – this was inserted in the timetable at the bus stop…..what happened Charlotte?????? I need to know.”

Twitter replied to the post, remarking they were concerned that Charlotte never checked the timetable and missed out on the proposal.

“Charlotte probably knows the timetable by heart by now and didn’t even bother looking,” theorised one Twitter user.

Another agreed: “Risky strategy! Who on earth looks at the timetables anyway ???”

Then, hours later, Rory O’ Keeffe replied: “She said yes!” with a picture of a smiling woman, who is presumed to be Charlotte, standing next to the sign.

O’ Keeffe added in a separate tweet: “My apologies to anyone who has needed to use the 17 bus route since May 2022…”

Social media users celebrated the news and shared their congratulations to the couple.

“Aww, this is cute. My sister met her now husband at a bus stop over 10 years ago,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Clever way to propose… Congratulations to you both.”