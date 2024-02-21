Inside the ‘tiniest apartment’ in NYC with no bathroom causing outrage online

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video of an apartment in New York City has gone viral after viewers called out its “nightmare” amenities and jaw-dropping price per month.

Earlier this week, real estate agent Omer Labock gave his 136,000 followers a tour of the tiny apartment located in Manhattan. In the viral clip, he showed off the narrow one-bedroom unit with no bathroom or kitchen, and just a closet.

“This has to be the tiniest apartment in Manhattan,” Labock said as he began the tour. He faced his camera toward the only panel window in the apartment unit, which opened up to a fire escape. He then panned his camera to reveal a single room with a standing dresser in the corner.

“I cannot make this stuff up, this is everything,” he said. “No bathroom, no kitchen. All you have is this closet to my left here.” He opened the white closet door to reveal a clothing rack, as well as a small mirror attached to the dresser.

“I’m gonna show you guys where the bathroom is, because I’m sure you’re wondering where the bathroom is in this apartment.” Labock continued. He exited the unit and walked down the hallway, before finally showing the bathroom door. Inside the tiled bathroom was a toilet, a sink, and a bathtub with a shower head and curtain.

“For $1,200 a month, you can live in what’s basically a bedroom,” Labock concluded the tour. In his caption, he seemingly anticipated that the video would receive considerable outrage: “Can’t wait for the comments.”

In the comments section, thousands of viewers were stunned that such a small apartment would be worth more than $1,000 each month. Many users wondered how it’s possible that the lack of bathroom or kitchen could be considered a livable apartment, while others simply stated that they wouldn’t pay even less for the unit.

“How is this legal?” commented one person, while another Instagram user said: “Holy hell what a nightmare.”

“My guy that’s half a dorm room,” a third user jokingly wrote.

“This should be illegal. Absolutely not. You’re sharing one bathroom with the entire floor?? Does everyone schedule their showers and #2s?!? I just cannot with this,” said one person.

“Where I live, this is considered a storage unit for $80 a month,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time that an apartment in Manhattan has sparked a debate. In fact, apartment tours often go viral online when social media users reveal how much they’re paying for such small-sized apartments.

In 2022, one woman named Charlotte shared footage of a cramped apartment listing worth $4,000 a month. In the TikTok video, she showed herself opening the apartment door which hit the stove as soon as she walked in. The dishwasher, sink, stove, and refrigerator could all be seen placed closely together, as she wrote over the clip: “Reality of NYC apartment hunting and the absurd prices.”

“Imagine paying $4,000 per month to get whacked with the door anytime you use the stove and someone comes home,” she said, adding in the caption: “How is this NOT a fire hazard???”