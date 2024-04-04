What is oatzempic? TikTok’s newest trend claims oat drink can lead to weight loss

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amid an Ozempic craze in Hollywood, TikTokers have come up with what they are claiming is an all-natural version of the unofficial weight loss method – oatzempic.

From Amy Schumer to Rebel Wilson, celebrities have slowly been coming forward, admitting they’ve used Ozempic to either lose or maintain their weight. Now, a new nutrition trend oatzempic, the moniker a nod to its predecessor, has emerged.

According to TikTok, oatzempic is an oat-based blended drink, consisting of a half cup of rolled oats, one cup of water, juice from half of a lime, and a dash of cinnamon. People online are taking part in what’s being referred to as the “30-day Oatzempic Challenge,” where they consume the concoction daily for one month to see if it helps with weight loss.

Similar to the benefits of Ozempic for people with diabetes, oats help lower blood sugar levels, according to Healthline. More than that, consuming oats or oatmeal can be very filling due to the high fibre content.

“For the first couple of days, you will feel extremely full and this will curb your hunger,” TikTok user @fred_ddy92 claimed in their 3 April video, the 24th day of their challenge. The oatzempic consumer warned that the drink should not be used as a meal replacement though it may make you feel full. He also mentioned that he isn’t only relying on the drink to see results, he is balancing it with “fasting and working out every single day”.

Healthline states: “Eating filling foods may help you eat fewer calories and lose weight. By delaying the time it takes your stomach to empty of food, the beta-glucan in oatmeal may increase your feeling of fullness.”

Per a Today report on the oatzempic trend, the beverage amounts to a total of 140 calories, less than the standard amount in a meal, 200 to 700 depending on the time of day.

“As a result, drinking oatzempic as a meal replacement results in a calorie deficit and may cause weight loss,” Natalie Rizzo, a New York City-based dietician told Today.

However, Rizzo added that “drastically cutting calories often causes extreme hunger and overeating, which may hinder weight loss efforts,” and reiterated that there is no “miracle drink or food” that can “magically” cause weight loss.

“As appealing as quick weight loss sounds, no miracle drink or food can help you magically shed pounds. Losing weight comes down to small diet and exercise changes over time,” she continued.

Rizzo went on to say that while she recommends consuming oats for the fibre, protein, and benefits of lower levels of cholesterol, there’s no reliable proof that they will help with weight loss.

Rizzo suggested: “Rather than blending oats with water and lime juice, make a hearty bowl of oatmeal and enjoy chewing your food instead.”