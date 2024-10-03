Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

On October 3rd, we celebrate Mean Girls.

Whether you know every scene by heart or can pinpoint the origin of “We wear pink on Wednesdays,” it’s likely Mark Waters’s 2004 film has been mentioned at least once since its release. From the satirical portrayal of social hierarchy in high school to the clever one-liners that have become iconic references, Mean Girls has infiltrated society – in the best way.

And today is the official day to honor the beloved comedy.

For those who can say they’ve watched Lindsay Lohan assume the role of Cady Heron, it’s no surprise that October 3rd is the best time to pay homage to the film. But for others who can’t seem to remember why this day is reminiscent of the movie, here’s why.

Why is October 3 Mean Girls Day?

Among the fan favorite scenes is one simple interaction between Cady and her love interest Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett. In the scene, Cady is sitting behind Aaron in class with the back of his head blocking her line of vision, which according to her is pretty cute.

In an attempt to get to know her crush better, the red-headed main character talks to him a little more every day. On this day, Aaron swivels in his seat to ask Cady a question.

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” Lohan narrates as Cady.

“It’s October 3rd,” she says to Aaron in the scene.

Of course, the brief conversation between the two leads prompted die-hard enthusiasts and even the star-studded cast to mark October 3 as Mean Girls Day, a time to honor the film’s impact and the legacy it left.

In 2021, Lohan took to her Instagram to post a still shot of the famed scene to commemorate the day’s significance. “It’s October 3rd,” her caption read.

Meanwhile, Daniel Franzese, who plays Damian in the movie, followed suit and posted his own ode. “On this #MeanGirlsDay I’m grateful for so much this film has brought into my life including great memories and friendships and constant new adventures,” he wrote on the platform.

Of course, he had to include an innuendo from his role and thanked the “House of Glen Coco” for supporting him – a subtle nod to the beloved line, “You go Glen Coco.”

Even Paramount Plus rings in the day. Last year, the streaming service posted a clip of Karen, aka Amanda Seyfried, on its TikTok and said: “Iconic from their very first line to their last. #MeanGirls #MeanGirlsDay.”

Mean Girls is streaming now on Paramount Plus, Apple TV, and Prime Video.