Office worker transforms cubicle into ‘mountain cabin’
The employee asked his boss for permission to redecorate
An office worker based in Oklahoma has transformed his desk space into a mountain cabin, fitted with wood panelling, a stove, and studded moose heads.
Lucas Mundt, 36, works at drinkware firm Simple Modern, in Moore, and after asking his boss Mike Beckham for permission, he re-decorated his entire cubicle.
Mundt is a keen mountaineer and set about his decoration task in order to bring some of his own personality to work.
The walls and floor of the cubicle have been covered in dark wood panelling to recreate the aesthetic of a log cabin, while he also added a bearskin rug, light-up fireplace, and a candelabra to complete the look.
He also placed a sticker of a window offering a lakeside view onto one of the cubicle walls, to make it seem as if he was looking out onto a mountain scene.
“I came up over the weekend so that I could finish it before anyone would see it,” the logistics analyst explains.
“I didn’t keep close track of the time, but I would estimate it took ten to twelve hours. No regrets.
“I was a little vague when asking, I asked if it was ok to ‘decorate my cubicle a little’ - little is subjective here!
“Then I checked to see if there were any impending office moves before committing to this.”
Beckham added that he wasn’t expecting the vast transformation at all.
“I was just blown away by the creativity and commitment it took to bring a Colorado cabin to life in a cubicle,” he said.
“I also loved that he felt the freedom and desire to bring all of himself to work.
“Everyone loves it. Several people have been brainstorming how they can add their own personal touch to their offices and cubicles.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies