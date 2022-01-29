Office worker transforms cubicle into ‘mountain cabin’

An office worker based in Oklahoma has transformed his desk space into a mountain cabin, fitted with wood panelling, a stove, and studded moose heads.

Lucas Mundt, 36, works at drinkware firm Simple Modern, in Moore, and after asking his boss Mike Beckham for permission, he re-decorated his entire cubicle.

Mundt is a keen mountaineer and set about his decoration task in order to bring some of his own personality to work.

The walls and floor of the cubicle have been covered in dark wood panelling to recreate the aesthetic of a log cabin, while he also added a bearskin rug, light-up fireplace, and a candelabra to complete the look.

He also placed a sticker of a window offering a lakeside view onto one of the cubicle walls, to make it seem as if he was looking out onto a mountain scene.

“I came up over the weekend so that I could finish it before anyone would see it,” the logistics analyst explains.

“I didn’t keep close track of the time, but I would estimate it took ten to twelve hours. No regrets.

Before the transformation. (Simple Modern / SWNS)

“I was a little vague when asking, I asked if it was ok to ‘decorate my cubicle a little’ - little is subjective here!

“Then I checked to see if there were any impending office moves before committing to this.”

Beckham added that he wasn’t expecting the vast transformation at all.

Mundt pictured in his new cubicle. (Simple Modern / SWNS)

“I was just blown away by the creativity and commitment it took to bring a Colorado cabin to life in a cubicle,” he said.

“I also loved that he felt the freedom and desire to bring all of himself to work.

“Everyone loves it. Several people have been brainstorming how they can add their own personal touch to their offices and cubicles.”