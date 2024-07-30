What is oil pulling? Experts warn against coconut oil oral health hack

Support truly

TikTok users tout oil pulling as the latest oral health hack, but experts are skeptical of the benefits.

In a viral video on TikTok, health influencer Ella Henry shared a dental hack with viewers in which she stuffed her mouth with a spoonful of coconut oil and swished it around her teeth for 10 minutes. As she swished the liquid around her mouth, the liquid was pushed and pulled between the teeth, hence the hack’s namesake. Once she finished swishing, she spit the oil into the trash.

For two to three times a week, Henry practices “oil pulling,” a method she noted in the caption is an “ancient [Ayurvedic] practice that has been around for a thousand years.” Ayurveda – an alternative medicine system with historical roots in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka – is reportedly practiced by 80 percent of the Indian subcontinent population to this day.

According to Ayurvedic medicine, people can practice oil pulling with a variety of edible oils, including coconut, olive, sunflower, or sesame oil. The method is believed to prevent gingivitis, cavities, and gum recession, as well as whiten teeth, and enhance the oral microbiome.

Dentists remain skeptical of these alleged benefits, noting that there is no scientific research that verifies any of Ayurvedic medicine’s claims.

“There is no scientific proof of any benefits of oil pulling. I don’t recommend it at all,” New York-based dentist Dr Parul Dua Makkar told The New York Times. “People think that this is an alternative to brushing and flossing when taking care of your teeth – this is untrue. You can’t retire your toothbrush just yet.”

Despite scientists finding in a 2022 analysis of nine small clinical trials that oil pulling can reduce oral bacteria – but does not reduce plaque, gum inflammation, or bleeding – the American Dental Association (ADA) maintains that there are “no reliable scientific studies to show that oil pulling reduces cavities, whitens teeth or improves oral health and wellbeing.”

While “oil pulling” is far from dangerous, it can irritate your stomach. Any oil swallowed can have negative interactions with whatever’s in your stomach and can cause inflammation. To avoid this, experts recommend oil pulling on an empty stomach. The process can also be a difficult cleaning process, with the oils – especially coconut oil – often clogging up drains once they solidify.

According to the ADA, to maintain good oral hygiene, people should brush their teeth twice a day for approximately two minutes with fluoride toothpaste as well as floss between their teeth at least once a day.