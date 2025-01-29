Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood has shared her opinion on the adult content creator Bonnie Blue.

Blue, 25, became a national talking point this month after the Only Fans star claimed to have slept with a record-breaking 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Attwood, 33, who fronts the documentary series Getting Filthy Rich about how people earn large amounts of cash by selling adult content online, admitted she “doesn’t understand” Blue – or her fans.

Speaking on Lorraine, the reality star explained: “We have these women who will put out posts and say ‘Right, I want to sleep with 1000 men in a day’...And I don’t understand where they are coming from. But I really don’t understand the guys queuing up. I just don’t get it.”

The former Love Island star revealed Blue would not be part of her forthcoming documentary because she wasn’t a prominent industry figure at the time of filming.

“But I like the fact that you turn the coin there, because why are we not looking at the men?” Attwood asked.

“Why do we not talk about the men that buy and consume this content and queue up for these kinds of experiences? Because at the end of the day, they are people’s husbands, brothers, sons, colleagues and that is the interesting thing to turn the spotlight on, and I think we should pay more attention to that,” Attwood added.

Comedian Katherine Ryan recently spoke about those who queued up to sleep with Blue in an episode of her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, dubbing them all “losers”.

“What is wrong with men?” she asked her listeners. “I was transfixed on this queue of men just looking like f***ing idiots in their socks and boxers with their dumb hairy legs just sticking out in this corridor.

Ryan added: “So everyone is calling her a sl**, of course, people love to sl**-shame women,” she said.

“And the men aren’t even embarrassed at this point, they’re like, ‘I was Bonnie Blue number 304!’ And they’re making their own videos, because she’s like a celebrity to them.”

Following Blue’s stunt, the Only Fans creator broke down the logistics of sleeping with over 1,000 men in 12 hours in a TikTok video: “The room was absolutely full,” she said.

Many viewers were immediately concerned with Blue’s wellbeing, with one person writing: “Bonnie this seems like you're torturing yourself, not having fun.”

When asked by the MailOnline whether she would ever feature Blue in any future documentary series, Attwood admitted she doubts the veracity of the Only Fan star’s content.

“I would have to look at it in a lot more detail,” she said. “It's quite hard online to weed out what is just rage bait and click bait and what's real.”