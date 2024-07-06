Olivia Culpo responds to backlash over wedding makeup

Support truly

Olivia Culpo has responded to backlash about her choice of makeup for her recent wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

In an interview with Vogue, the publication touched on what the former Miss Universe was wearing at the nuptials, commenting on her makeup: “Her beauty, too, was pared back: She wore her hair down in a simple middle part and skipped mascara, lip liner, and eyebrow makeup.”

The article sparked some criticism, with content creator Jessica Weslie Arena posting a video on TikTok about the coverage.

“Olivia Culpo Vogue wedding article says she’s not wearing mascara, no eyebrow pencil, and no lip liner gives me pick me vibes,” reads text across the screen at the start of her video.

A “pick-me” is a term for a girl or woman who seeks male validation specifically using the claim that she’s “not like other girls”, for example not wearing much makeup or being a sports fan.

“For Vogue to even point these things out just gave me such weird vibes,” Arena said. “Because obviously Olivia Culpo did something in order to not wear mascara, in order to not wear a lip liner, in order to not wear a pencil on her eyebrows. Be so for real, Vogue. Stop being a pick-me.”

Arena’s TikTok video had amassed over 500,000 views as of Saturday morning and prompted Culpo herself to leave a comment.

“It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was………………………..” she wrote.

Other commenters pointed out that Culpo likely had tinted her eyebrows or eyelashes prior to her wedding. “She probably has a tint on her eyebrows. I get them done with henna & it stains the skin for like a week. I also don’t need to use anything on them if I’ve had it done,” one commenter clarified.

“She has lip filler, Botox, lash lift, and microbladed eyebrows so I can see why she doesn’t need the makeup for that,” another comment read.

Some commenters thought it wasn’t worth pointing out Culpo’s appearance at all.

“I genuinely don’t understand why people are making such a big deal out of all this like?..let her enjoy her wedding,” one comment read, while another commenter wrote: “Yall are worse than men. Let women do whatever they want!”

Culpo and McCaffrey wed on Saturday June 29 in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island. The star-studded ceremony – attended by Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, and several NFL players – took place at Watch Hill Chapel, Rhode Island.

She walked down the aisle in a modest white gown with long sleeves and a high crew neckline, custom-designed by Dolce & Gabbana. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” Culpo told Vogue.

“I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complementing me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”

The former Miss Universe also noted that, for her, marriage is a “covenant” and so she wanted her dress to reflect that milestone. “It’s the beginning of the rest of your life – and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” Culpo said. “I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment.”