Olivia Munn and John Mulaney marry during intimate ceremony at friend’s home

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are married.

According to People, the actress, 41, and the 41-year-old comedian tied the knot over the weekend during an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in New York.

A source revealed to the outlet that the only people in attendance for the ceremony were their two-year-old son, Malcolm, and a witness to sign their marriage license.

The news comes just four months after the X-Men: Apocalypse actress revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Munn made the announcement on Instagram, sharing images of herself sitting in a hospital bed.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she captioned her post. “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

Her Instagram post also detailed the entire process of discovering that she had cancer, with the actress sharing a written message that explained that she and her sister were undergoing genetic testing for 90 different cancer genes including BRCA, the most well-known breast cancer gene.

Despite neither of them having the gene and having a normal mammogram, her doctor made the decision to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score to see if it could still happen to her in the future.

Munn explained that her score was 37 percent and any woman with a score above 20 needs annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at 30 years old.

After Munn was sent for an MRI, ultrasound, and biopsy, doctors discovered Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Her post explained that this is an “aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

In the post, she revealed that, over the next month, she had a double mastectomy, and a total of four surgeries in the last 10 months.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”

The actress later explained in an interview with People that part of her treatment included hormone suppression therapy which ended up putting her into medically-induced menopause. “I’m constantly thinking it’s hot, my hair is thinning, and I’m tired a lot,” she told the outlet, while describing some of her symptoms of menopause.

“I’m basically on a treatment of suppressing all my hormones, so I will go into menopause. And I will shut down all the hormone production in my tissue and my ovaries,” she toldPeople. “And that’s again, more problems. But I figured, as a woman, I can’t escape menopause. So I’d rather just take it on now and tackle it head on.”

The Ride Along 2 actress also touched on what exactly it was like to try and mentally prepare herself for her first surgeries and what it would feel like after they were over.

“There’s so much information, and you’re making these huge decisions for the rest of your life,” she said. “I really tried to be prepared, but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like and how I would handle it emotionally. It was a lot tougher than I expected.”

Despite all that she had to go through and process, the actress gave a lot of credit to Mulaney for helping her and being supportive.

“It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him,” she said. “I don’t think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital - taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily.”