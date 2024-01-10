John Mulaney and Olivia Munn make red carpet debut after three years together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have made their red carpet debut as a couple after three years together.

On Tuesday 9 November, the pair attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Governors Awards together in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Munn wore a white strapless top and a matching mermaid-style skirt, which she paired with a sleek, middle-parted hairstyle, while Mulaney opted for a classic black tuxedo.

During the couple’s date night, which saw them enjoy an evening without their two-year-old son Malcolm, they took multiple photos together on the red carpet.

In one photo, the pair, who have been together publicly since 2021, could be seen smiling at one another as they held hands, while another shows Mulaney kissing Munn’s hand.

Although the outing marked the couple’s first red carpet together, they frequently share insights into their life as a family of three on social media.

This week, Munn shared a celebratory post after Mulaney won a Creative Arts Emmy, with the actress posting a series of photos of the couple dressed up to attend the awards ceremony, as well as one of their son admiring the statue.

(Getty Images)

In November, Munn also shared a post in celebration of Malcolm’s second birthday, in which she expressed her joy to be his mother and shared photos of herself, the toddler, and Mulaney.

“Spent the last week celebrating Malcolm Hiệp TURNING TWO!! You are the absolute joy of my life. I can’t believe I get to be your mama,” she captioned the album.

Mulaney has also spoken openly about his joy to be a father, with the actor telling Conan O’Brien on Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend in August: “If there’s someone’s eyes I want to see light up it’s his. I now have nothing in my head except Malcolm.”

And in June 2023, Mulaney shared a tribute to Munn on Instagram, where he thanked her for making him a dad. “You made me a dad, Olivia. I love you forever for doing that,” he wrote.