Olivia Munn praised for displaying mastectomy scars after surviving breast cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olivia Munn has received widespread praise after proudly displaying her mastectomy scar in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand.

In March, the actor shared on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she captioned her post. “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

Munn, who recently welcomed her second child with John Mulaney, has now fronted the latest bra campaign from Skims in conjunction with the breast cancer charity Susan G Koeman.

In the photos, shared by Kardashian on Instagram, Munn’s scar can be clearly seen on her breasts in at least two of the images.

In her own post about the campaign, Munn went into detail about why she chose to share her scar and what it meant to her to be raising awareness of breast cancer.

The 44-year-old wrote: “In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending.”

She added: “It’s really meaningful to be part of an initiative that supports research and helps countless individuals impacted by breast cancer.”

The images have received millions of likes on Instagram, with Munn being flooded with praise for bearing her scars. Actor and comedian Zashia Santiago wrote: “Seeing a woman with scars like mine is just…. Thank you.”

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler added: “Gorgeous Olivia.”

One fan said: “I LOVE that she’s wearing her scar loud and proud. Love the transparency. Here for it. THANK YOU.”

Another noted: “So proud of her bravery for publicly showing off her scar. What an incredible lady.”

“You guys she had BREAST CANCER, and personally I think it’s beautiful to show the scars as they represent her story and her bravery,” said a third fan.

Following the death of Shannen Doherty in July, Munn shared how she had bonded with the Charmed actor over their experiences with breast cancer in a sweet tribute.

( Getty Images )

“I am absolutely heartbroken about the passing of Shannen Doherty,” she wrote in her tribute to the star, which included a photo of the late actor from the ‘90s.

“When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her. We became instant friends - which I honestly couldn’t comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10.”

After acknowledging that their friendship strengthened over time, The Gateway star shared the meaningful message that Doherty previously sent to her.

“We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women,” Munn continued. “Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple of months ago, she asked me how I was doing and if she could do anything for me… True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease.”

She then expressed that “cancer is really f***ing scary,” before praising the 90210 star for facing the disease with “such dignity, strength, and grace.” She concluded her message by applauding an important person in Doherty’s life, her mother Rosa Elizabeth Doherty.

“I’m sending all of my love to her mother who was her best friend, hero and champion every step of the way,” Munn wrote.

“Fly so high, my friend.”