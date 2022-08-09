Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.

The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).

The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”

Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I thought she was going to pass many years ago. About three years ago, I remember being with her and I just thought this was the last time I was going to see her. She was skeletal and frail and in a lot of pain, and I just thought I’m going to get that call next week.

“But she just kept coming back. She just kept bouncing back. She loved life, she loved her husband, she loved her daughter.”

She continued: “She hung in there a really really long time. She was in so much pain and those of us who knew her at the end, we didn’t want her to go, but it wasn’t a life for her anymore.”

Seymour also spoke of their final meeting, adding: “The last time I sat there, she didn’t know I was coming, she got the day wrong. She just kept saying looking at this hummingbird, look at the sky, look at nature. She just grabbed every single moment,” she added.

“When she first had the back problem, who knew that was cancer in her spine, which is devastating? John has been incredible and always helped her through it. He is an expert in herbs and all kinds of alternative medicines as well.”