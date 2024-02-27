Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her new charity fund, Fund 4 Good, while on her Guts World Tour.

In a video uploaded by her official TikTok fan account (@livieshq), the 21-year-old singer explained to fans that she will be launching a brand new initiative in support of reproductive rights just as she was about to take the stage at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, for the opening night of her Guts World Tour last Friday.

“I’m so excited tonight it’s the first night of the GUTS World Tour,” she started the video. “Before I pop on stage, I wanted to come on here and tell you about something I’m really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative I’m launching as part of the GUTS World Tour.”

According to Rodrigo, the fund will support a myriad of programs that will work to protect the reproductive health freedom of women, girls, and people who menstruate. Some of the programs supported by the fund also reportedly tackle issues like girls education and gender-based violence.

“A portion of all of the proceeds from the GUTS World Tour will go to the Fund 4 Good,” Rodrigo continued to explain. “And for the North American leg of the GUTS World Tour, I’ll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted by health care barriers and getting the reproductive care they deserve. “

Rodrigo added that concertgoers will be able to learn more about the fund at the National Network of Abortion Funds tables set up at GUTS tour stops throughout North America leg of her tour. “Thank you so much for supporting this cause that I care so deeply about,” she concluded the video. “I can’t wait to see you all on tour.”

The “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer has long been a champion of reproductive rights, with her notably taking a stand against the US Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling during her 2022 Glastonbury performance. The budding rock star surprised festival goers by bringing out Lily Allen for a duet of Allen’s song “F*** You.”

Rodrigo dedicated the duet to the US Supreme Court Justices who overturned the ruling, telling audiences at the time: “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

“I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom,” she added.

The Disney Channel will take her activism on tour with her as she continues to bring the house down with energetic pop-punk show, which features smash-hit songs from both her 2021 debut album Sour and her 2023 sophomore follow-up Guts. She’s expected to take her tour to the Toyota Center in Houston next.