Former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin explains how they avoid wedgies

All eyes were on America’s women’s gymnastics team on July 30 during the women’s final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, watching Simone Biles bring her team to first place with a high-difficulty floor routine.

Team USA positioned themselves well from the beginning with Jade Carey’s star vault move and Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee’s all-around performance on the bars and beam. Of course, the 27-year-old reigning world champion started strong and continued her outstanding performance until her final floor exercise.

But while spectators in the stadium and at home couldn’t help but follow their airborne bodies, the focus also fell on the uniforms – a crystal-studded, red, white, and blue leotard. The long-sleeved bodysuit signifying the American flag was meant to resemble the leotards worn by Team USA’s “Magnificent Seven” in 1996.

“These leotards are gorgeous,” Chandra on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. A second admirer said: “They are SHINING!!!”

The leotard has been instrumental in gymnastics since its creation in the 19th century inspired by French acrobat Jules Léotard. Because of its movement and ability, the style was soon adopted in ballet and other dance forms.

Though the design allows an individual to move, bend, and split easily, the bottom cut has fascinated many outside viewers, questioning its comfortability.

open image in gallery The leotard was first introduced in the 19th century ( Getty Images )

Ahead of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, former gymnast and gold medalist Nastia Liukin spoke to People about the sport’s trademark uniform.

Liukin, 34, told the outlet that competitors would lose points if they’re caught picking their wedgie. “You’re not allowed to [pick a wedgie] or else you get deducted,” she confessed. The solution in some instances? An adhesive spray.

“So a lot of people use like sticky spray [called TuffSkin] for your butt so your leotard doesn’t move,” Liukin continued. “I’ve never used it and I know most of the girls don’t really use it, though we use it for our wrists before we put tape on underneath our grips because we’re sweaty and it’s a little extra stick.”

Regardless, Liukin said it was imperative the gymnast didn’t touch their uniform during the routine. She noted: “But if you have a fall and your leotard goes up your butt, you don’t want to fix it in the middle of your routine. Off to the side, it’s totally fine.”

Gymnasts typically wear their bras and underwear underneath their leotards. According to Liukin, leotards don’t have built-in bras or underwear.

“We normally find a nude sports bra. The leotard company makes them so they’re briefs just like nude briefs and then a nude sports bra,” the 2008 Olympic gymnast added.

But like the wedgie deductions, competitors will be docked points if their bra strap or underwear is visible under their leotard.