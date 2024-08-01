Turkey’s Olympic shooter goes viral for understated look as he wins silver

Support truly

A Turkish Olympic shooter has gone viral for his nonchalant expression and casual outfit while winning a silver medal.

Yusuf Dikeç, 51, competed in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 30 while he was representing Turkey. During the competition, he won the silver medal, marking Turkey’s first-ever medal win in an Olympic shooting.

Aside from his medal win, fans were quick to notice Dikeç’s attire during the event, which consisted of a white T-shirt and black pants. While shooting, the Olympian also adopted a very laid-back stance, with one hand in his pocket and another hand holding up his pistol as he stared directly at the target.

On his head, he was only wearing his pair of glasses, rather than using specific lenses that are worn by other athletes when shooting. He also wasn’t wearing ear protectors during the event, which competitors often use to block out the loud noises.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, many fans were impressed by Dikeç’s casual stance and relaxed demeanor when winning a silver medal. They also applauded Dikeç’s competitor, South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Yeji, who fans have called a “movie character” for her all-black attire and stance during the event.

“I think I’m gonna have to take a closer look at the Olympic Pistol competition. First we got South Korean Kim Yeji, who’s a total bada**,” one wrote. “Then comes Turkish competitor Yusuf Dikeç, who casually goes out and wins the silver with one hand in his pocket!”

“South Korea sent a fully-kitted out player for the Olympic shooting,” another wrote. “Turkey sent a guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal.”

Fans continued to applaud the relaxed demeanor that Dikeç displayed, specifically during the big moment he won a silver medal.

“This is what you call aura,” one wrote. “51-year-old Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey shows up without any specialist equipment for shooting, looking like he just came out of the crowd and gave it a go… he just casually took home silver at the Olympics.”

“This Turkish shooter is an inspiration,” another agreed. “He’s a 51-year-old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the Olympic silver medal for shooting his air pistol.”

“This shooter from #Turkey has become an absolute legend at #Paris2024 So chill,” a third wrote. “One hand in pocket, both eyes open, no fancy-arsed glasses. Brilliant.”

Dikeç has now opened up about his casual look and attire during his competitions and why it works for him.

“I shoot with both eyes, most shooters do it with one. So I didn’t want all that equipment. Shooting with two eyes — I believe that it’s better. I’ve done a lot of research on it, so I didn’t need the equipment,” Dikeç told Turkish radio station Radyo Gol, according to a translation by CNN.

He also explained why his hand is in his pocket and why he stands the way he does when shooting his pistol.

“Shooting with my hand in my pocket has nothing to do with artistry. I am more motivated and feel more comfortable while shooting,” he explained, before noting that his stance “is actually about bringing the body to equilibrium and focusing and concentrating.”

Following his win on Tuesday, Dikeç took to Instagram to share a snap of himself holding his silver medal while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“I am very happy that we have won the first Olympic medal in the history of the republic to my country of 85 million people who sent us off with their prayers,” he wrote in the caption, which was translated from Turkish to English. “This medal belongs to the REPUBLIC OF TURKEY...”