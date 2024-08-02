Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Giorgia Villa has become the latest breakout star from the Paris 2024 Olympics, and not just because she helped Italy score its first-ever team gymnastics medal. Rather, it’s because the Olympian was at one point sponsored by none other than parmesan cheese.

Following the women’s gymnastics all-around final on Tuesday, fans were quick to learn that the 21-year-old gymnast was previously sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano. “I need the people to know that Olympic silver medalist Giorgia Villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and regularly posts pics of herself with giant wheels of cheese,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on July 31.

In one viral photo shared online, Villa posed in her gymnastics leotard and hugged a giant wheel of parmesan cheese, as she pretended to eat a block in a second image. Another snap from Parmigiano Reggiano showed Villa sitting on top of three wheels of cheese.

“Olympic silver medalist Giorgia Villa sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano,” another X user said. “Could it be more Italian than this?”

“Giorgia Villa is really out here living all our dreams,” someone else wrote.

Villa was named the latest ambassador for the parmesan cheese brand in 2021, shortly after she won the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships and took home gold at the 2022 Mediterranean Games and the 2022 European Championships.

“A new face is added, as a testimonial, to the prestigious team of Parmigiano Reggiano: the young gymnast Giorgia Villa, 2018 champion of the Youth Games and one of the most promising athletes in her specialty at an international level,” Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport announced in a press release, translated to English. “Tenacious, determined, smiling, Giorgia proudly underlined this new role as well as once again confirming how the combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition.”

Taking to Instagram, Villa shared that she was “very happy” to be a new member of the Parmigiano Reggiano family. “Since I was a child, I’ve always loved this amazing product, a symbol of excellence and Italian culture, and since today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and excited to face future challenges!” the Olympic athlete captioned her post in April 2021.

However, it’s unclear if Villa is still an official sponsor of the cheese brand, as she hasn’t posted a cheese-themed photo on social media since 2022.

Villa isn’t the only viral figure to emerge from the Paris 2024 Olympics. American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was deemed “Clark Kent” by the internet for his skills on the pommel horse, which helped the US men’s gymnastics team land its first Olympic medal since 2008. Meanwhile, rugby star Ilona Maher has become TikTok’s latest obsession for her Love Island-themed content in the Olympic VIllage and her important messages of body positivity.

The Independent has contacted Villa and Parmigiano Reggiano for comment.