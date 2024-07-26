Support truly

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have officially commenced, and they’ve kicked off with what many are calling the most unique - and bizarre - opening ceremony.

On Friday, July 26, the thousands of Olympians competing in the games made their way to the heart of Paris, where they rode down the River Seine in boats manned by their respective countries.

But the boat procession wasn’t the only one-of-a-kind moment from this year’s opening ceremony, as the celebration was full of surprising moments, from headless Marie Antoinette figurines to faceless torch-bearers.

The rainy weather, which resulted in many athletes and attendees wearing plastic rain ponchos, only added to the overall mood of the ceremony, prompting many viewers watching at home to comment on the unconventional festivities.

“This is the most WTF opening ceremony I have ever seen,” one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said: “Watching the first ever Olympic Opening Ceremony held on a river, you begin to realize why no other Olympic Opening Ceremony has ever been held on a river…”

At one point, a mechanical horse galloped across the River Seine, while another highlight revolved around a performance of “Imagine” aboard a floating raft, which also included a flaming piano.

Faux bellhops with flailed arms pushed suitcase carts along the bridge, prompting critics to poke fun at the whimsical movement. “Trying to fold a fitted sheet,” one X user quipped next to a clip of the bridge dance.

However, not everyone was critical of the opening ceremony, as some applauded the French capital’s dedication to putting on a show.

“This #OpeningCeremony has everything. Boats. Parkour. Accordions. A woman dressed as a croissant. More boats. Lady Gaga,” someone tweeted in support. Another X user complimented the show on incorporating cultural details.

One viewer argued: “Between this and all the rain it’s the moodiest opening ceremony ever. Perfectly French.”

“I think the entire program has been stunning, humbling & breathtaking. It is such an honor to celebrate something good and beautiful,” a fourth wrote.

Ahead of the grand commencement, art director Thomas Jolly spoke to Vogue about his intentions behind this year’s opening ceremony. Wanting to veer from traditions of years past, Jolly decided to host the celebration outside instead of in a stadium.

Additionally, the artistic director admitted the ensemble would not practice their performance before the final one.

“Despite all our preparations, we must remember that, in order to maintain its confidentiality, this ceremony will never be fully rehearsed,” he told the outlet. “The goal is for everyone to discover the spectacle simultaneously.”