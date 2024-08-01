Support truly

Olympians have revealed what they’re doing during their downtime between competitions in Paris – making friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift concerts.

Erin Gemmell, a swimmer on the US women’s team, shared a video TikTok video on July 30 revealing how she and her teammate, Torri Huske, were spending their time together. The video went on to show the two swimmers in the dorms in the Olympic Village, as they had a bracelet-making kit laid out on a couch.

“Me and my suite mate making bracelets in the Olympic Village for her Taylor Swift concert because there’s always time for Taylor,” Gemmell wrote in the caption.

The video then continued with Gemmell placing beads onto the plastic string, before showcasing Huske holding up one of the bracelets she was making.

Gemmell then showed the completed bracelets on her table, before quipping about how small the jewelry looked. “Okay Olympic rings,” she wrote in the text over the video.

She then grabbed a few bracelets off her bed and indicated that Huske wouldn’t be using them during the concert, writing: “Olympic ring rejects (but still cute).”

The athlete quipped about her and her friend being noticed by the “All Too Well” singer in the caption. “@Taylor Swift please tell us you watch swimming ‼️” she wrote. The video was also set to a sped-up version of Swift’s song, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”, from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In the comments, multiple people gushed about the two Olympic swimmers spending their free time making friendship bracelets.

“Swiftie first, olympian second,” one quipped. “Lol wishing you the best!!!!”

“This is the energy gold medals for both of you,” another joked, while a third commented: “You should totally start trading bracelets through mail with Swifties.”

Although Huske didn’t specify which Eras tour show she’s going to, she has 11 concerts left in Europe this year. Her next stop is Warsaw, Poland, as she’ll be doing three shows there this weekend. The weekend after that, she’ll be doing three shows in Vienna, Austria, before concluding her European tour with five concerts in London, England.

During the Paris Olympics on July 28, Huske won the gold medal in a 100-meter butterfly race, beating her fellow teammate, Gretchen Walsh, who got a silver medal. However, the pair later shared their achievements, with Huske inviting Walsh to stand with her on the top of the podium during the national anthem.

After her gold medal win on Monday, Huske described both the excitement and “shock” that she was feeling.

“I don’t even know how to process it, I feel like I’m going to cry, but I’m also smiling,” she said after the race, as reported by Today. “It’s really surreal. Like you said, I just missed the podium last time by a hundredth, so I’m so thankful to be here and to do it with Gretchen is just amazing.”

During the women’s 100-meter freestyle final on July 31, Huske won a silver medal, finishing the race only .13 second after Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostron, who took home the gold.