5 houseplants that will help you sleep

Mother Nature works in wonderful ways and the benefits of houseplants are well storied…

Not only do they create a calming vibe and have a positive impact on our wellbeing, their healing properties help promote a better sleep pattern.

To help you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, Tom Cook, houseplants buyer at British Garden Centres reveals which ones to bag for your bedroom…

1. Lavender

Lavender is widely recognised as an effective natural remedy for promoting relaxation, and reducing stress and anxiety levels…

“The sweet yet refreshing aroma of lavender can create a calming and soothing atmosphere in your bedroom, which can help you sleep better,” highlights Cook.

“The scent has been shown to slow down the heart rate, lower blood pressure, and reduce overall stress levels, making it an excellent choice for those who struggle with sleep issues or anxiety.”

2. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is an excellent choice for improving indoor air quality while you sleep, as it releases oxygen at night…

“Not only does it help to create a more refreshing sleeping environment, it also has numerous other benefits,” notes Cook.

“The gel inside the leaves of aloe vera is rich in nutrients and has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties.

“It contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help to soothe and heal the skin, while its cooling properties can help you relax and unwind after a long day.”

3. Snake plant

If you’re someone who loves plants but doesn’t have the time or energy to take care of them regularly, the snake plant might be the perfect choice for you…

“This low-maintenance plant is known for its ability to thrive in low-light conditions, making it an ideal option for those who don’t have access to a lot of sunlight,” suggests Cook.

“One of the best things about the snake plant is it can filter out harmful toxins from the air, such as formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene.” He continues. “This makes it an excellent choice for improving the air quality in your home or office.

“Additionally, the snake plant is known to produce oxygen at night, which can help you get a better night’s sleep by improving the air quality in your bedroom.”

4. Jasmine

Jasmine’s delicate fragrance has been known for its medicinal properties for centuries…

“According to research, the aroma of jasmine can help lower stress levels and promote relaxation, making it a popular choice for aromatherapy and sleep aids,” says Cook.

“It’s believed to stimulate the production of certain neurotransmitters in the brain, such as serotonin, which regulates mood and has a calming effect on the nervous system,” he explains.

“This can help reduce anxiety and promote a sense of well-being, making it easier to fall asleep and enjoy a restful night’s sleep.”

5. Peace Lily

Having a Peace Lily in your home can do more than just look good…

“This beautiful plant has air-purifying qualities, making it an ideal addition to your bedroom or any other indoor space,” says Cook.

“The Peace Lily is known to remove toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene from the air, which can be harmful to your health if present in high concentrations.”

By having a Peace Lily nearby, he says you can breathe easier and enjoy a healthier indoor environment. “Additionally, the plant’s lush green leaves and delicate white flowers create a peaceful and serene ambience, making it ideal for promoting better sleep and relaxation.

“It’s a low-maintenance and beneficial addition that will enhance your living space in more ways than one,” adds Cook.