Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A single mother who was forced to live off food stamps now makes £100,000 a month selling provocative selfies, which has enabled her to save to buy a £230,000 house and £45,000 car outright.

Rebecca Goodwin, 28, was struggling to feed her two daughters, now aged four and 11, and survived on food vouchers for over a month.

The family lived on six bags of food, with each voucher providing each voucher provided five days worth, before Rebecca decided to start an Only Fans page to help provide for her children.

In 10 days she made £1,600 from selling her content, and now makes up to £100,000 a month from the subscription-based platform.

The mother-of-two was able to save enough to buy herself a £230,000 four-bed house and a £45,000 Porsche – things she would never have dreamed of affording three years ago.

Rebecca, from Mansfield, Derbyshire, said: “I was living off six bags of food for myself and my two daughters for over a month.

“I couldn’t even afford to throw my daughter a first birthday party.”

“I started Only Fans out of desperation and ended up making well over £1,000 in the first 10 days. It was madness.”

She continued: “I had never earned so much in a month before. Now I’ve been able to buy a house and a Porsche.

“My eldest knows about what I do and it doesn’t bother her at all.”

Rebecca couldn’t afford her gas and electric bills and was relying on food stamps to feed her family.

She said: “I was a single mum and I couldn’t work as I had a baby and wouldn’t be able to afford childcare for her.

“I was looking for things I could do from home. I had a lot of guilt over the things I couldn’t provide for them.

“I couldn’t even afford formula for my baby. I knew Only Fans was a massive risk but I was desperate.

“I had asked for my third food voucher and they had talked about getting social services involved because I was struggling.

“I knew I had to give Only Fans a try.”

Rebecca started her page in April 2019 and was shocked at how quickly it took off.

She said: “I had dipped my toe in by seeing if people would buy content on Snapchat but I was still shocked.

“Then I started making £10,000 a month and now I make between £60,000 and £100,000 a month.

“I couldn’t apply for a mortgage because my job isn’t considered stable and I have a bad credit score because of my past.

“Just before I started Only Fans I was in £15k of debt and got a debt relief order.

“[Now I’ve been able to] save for six months to buy a four-bed house outright.”

Rebecca says she loves her job and spends her days working from home, when she wants.

“I do get a lot of strange requests. I’ve sent dirty bathwater and underwear in the post before.”

She is also known for her unusual collection of sex toys - including silicone versions of a corn on the cob, umbrella, carrot, a screw champagne bottle and a traffic cone.

She added: “I’m known as traffic cone girl a lot of the time because I have sex toy traffic cone.”

Rebecca said her family and friends are nothing but supportive of her career, saying: “My mum is all for it. She loves it.

“They are all very accepting because they saw how in trouble I was.”

She added: “My youngest saw a gnome toy as I was opening it when it came through the post, and she said ‘is this santa claus?’

“If they grow up around a sex positive environment it is normalised.”