Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

On Thursday 23 November, Americans will be hard at work to prepare their Thanksgiving dinner, with foods on the menus ranging from a roasted turkey to a green bean casserole.

Aside from the dishes served in the lavish feast, which can vary based on families’ cultures and traditions, Thanksgiving is also the annual holiday for people to commemorate all that they’re grateful for.

In the midst of planning the big meal, there’s also a huge range of ingredients that need to be purchased at your local grocery store. However, since Thanksgiving Day is a federal holiday in the US, some stores will be completely shut down on the holiday.

For example, both Target and Walmart announced permanent closures on the holiday in 2020, with the policy remaining in place ever since. The outbreak of the pandemic had initially pushed these chains to close their doors on Thanksgiving, in order to limit crowding and spread out the shopping season.

However, that doesn’t mean that all grocery stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day. In fact, there are some retailers that you could make your way to on the morning of the holiday, in preparation for your annual feast.

Once Thanksgiving Day comes to a close, many stores will be reopening on Friday. From there, shops be operating during their earlier or usual business hours, in preparation for some of the biggest sales of the year.

Here are when stores open and close on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in the US.

Whole Foods

If you’re looking for some fresh produce to cook up a storm, then you’re in luck, as Whole Foods is set to be open during the holiday season. However, they will run on a limited schedule, and hours of operation may vary, so be sure to check your local store. Whole Foods stores will be open on Black Friday, with hours of operation depending on location.

Costco

All Costco stores in the US will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, as noted by the retailer’s official site. Costco Warehouses will reopen on Friday, with hours depending on store locations. The retailer has already started some of its online sales for Black Friday, with some in-store sales going from 24 November through 27 November.

Walmart

The retail giant will be closed on the holiday, before reopening the next day for Black Friday, an annual shopping occasion filled with store deals. Walmart’s usual hours are from 6am to 11pm every day, but opening times on Black Friday are based on stores’ locations.

Target

The beloved retail store will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day before reopening the next day for Black Friday. Hours of operation for the day after Thanksgiving vary based on the store’s location.

Trader Joe’s

Stores will be closed on 23 November in observance of the federal holiday. Trader Joe’s stores will reopen on Black Friday, with hours of operation depending on each store.

Wegmans

While Wegamans will be open on Thanksgiving, hours of operation are limited. For example, one Wegmans store in Brooklyn, New York, will be closed at 4pm, instead of at 11pm like it usually does. Opening and closing times for Wegmans can vary based on the location of the store.

Although most Wegmans stores are expected to reopen at 6am on Black Friday, specific opening and closing times vary for each location.

Starbucks

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Starbucks told Country Living that stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. While its usual hours of operation are from 6am to 9pm, stores’ opening and closing times on the holiday vary based on location.

Although Starbucks is expected to operate from 6am to 9pm on Black Friday, specific hours vary for each store.

Aldi

According to Aldi’s official website, all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Aldi will be reopening on Black Friday, as its hours of operation are usually from 8.30am to 9pm. However, specific opening and closing hours vary for each location.

Dollar General

The low-priced retailer will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thanksgiving Day but times may vary depending on location. You can find out more on the day by heading over to the store’s website. Dollar General is expected to be open during its usual hours during Black Friday, with specific closing and opening times based on location.

CVS

A representative with CVS told ThePioneerWoman.com that most, but not all, CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving. To check your local store, be sure to head over to the CVS’ website. On Black Friday, CVS locations will be open during its regular hours.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The beloved coffee chain will be open on Thanksgiving Day but with limited hours. Opening and closing times of stores on the holiday vary based on location.

Dunkin’ Donuts with reopen on Black Friday, with its usual hour of operation based on each store.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens stores will be closed on 23 November this year, according to a press release shared by the brand on 16 November. While this is the first time that Walgreens has closed its doors on the holiday, some 24-hour stores will still be open during certain hours on Thanksgiving Day, depending on store location.

Walgreens stores will reopen on 24 November, with opening and closing times depending on the location of the store.