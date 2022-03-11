The 2022 Academy Awards are nearly upon us, which means that Hollywood stars will soon return to the red carpet to see who will be awarded the prestigious accolades.

Ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday 27 March, Distinctive Assets has offered a sneak peak into its 20th annual “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag, which is reportedly worth more than $100,000 in goodies.

While not everyone will win an Oscar this season, nominees won’t walk away entirely empty-handed, as they will still get to take home a bounty of luxury gifts from the ​​Los Angeles-based marketing company, which, this year, has curated a gift bag that includes an entire plot of land in Scotland.

According to the Robb Report, the Oscar nominees will receive the plot of land through Highland Titles, which allows recipients to “directly contribute to the establishment of nature reserves in the country”.

Although it is not clear how big the plots of land will be, with the website offering options ranging from 1sqft to 100sqft, the land ownership includes the added benefit of becoming a “Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe”.

Fortunately, Oscar nominees won’t have to stay on their own plots of land, as the gift bag also includes an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland, complete with butler service, according to the outlet.

In addition to titles and vacations, the 2022 goodie bag, which is not associated with the official Oscars gift bag, will also gift nominees of the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress and Best Director categories a number of luxury products, including a “year’s supply” of cosmetic brand Oxygenetix’s Oxygenating Foundation, and a box of products from skincare brand Byroe worth more than $365, according to the DailyMail.

Or, if a more permanent change is what they are after, nominees can choose to take advantage of The Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at Art Lipo, which is reportedly worth $9,500 to $15,000.

The gift bag also include a range of edible gifts, including Ariti extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes, $72 Manuka honey, Posh Pretzels, and a pairing of S Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water and a bottle of Tolani Al Passo 2018 Chianti Classico.

According to the outlet, nominees can also try out life coaching with the expertise of “holistic healing and wellness expert” Kayote Joseph, who typically costs $700 per session.

This year’s gift bag includes more affordable gifts as well, such as a variety pack of nuts, a $35 unisex perfume from Piper & Perro, and a $14 detangling brush from Tangle Teezer.

The list of nominees who will get to take home this year’s gifts includes stars such as Judi Dench, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Denzel Washington, and Benedict Cumberbatch among others.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on 27 March 2022.