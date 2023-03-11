Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Oscars are right around the corner, which means that the biggest Hollywood stars are descending on Los Angeles as we speak.

But if the nominees don’t go home with the coveted golden statuette, they will at least be getting a very generous gift bag worth US$126,000 as a consolation.

Each year, nominees are gifted extravagant presents, including free trips to foreign countries, all manner of cosmetic treatments, luxury products and more.

In 2022, the goodie bag by Distinctive Assets – which is not associated with the official Oscars gift bag – reportedly included an entire plot of land in Scotland.

According to the Guardian, this year’s presents also includes a plot of land, this time in Australia. However, the size of the plot and exact location are unknown.

Recipients of the “Everybody Wins” gift bag will also get a three-night stay for eight people in a restored Italian lighthouse, valued at US$9,000, and a US$40,000 getaway to a Canadian estate called The Lifestyle.

Lash Fary, the founder of Distinctive Assets, told Forbes: “Obviously, [the nominees] can afford to go where they want. It’s not about the fact that this is free. It’s about the fact that we’ve found a unique place that has built-in privacy for a celebrity.

“I mean, it’s a hillside lighthouse on an island off the coast of Italy. It’s very private.”

Nominees like Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Brendan Gleeson and more will also walk away from the award ceremony on Sunday 12 March with US$25,000 worth of project management fees for home renovations, courtesy of Maison Construction.

Cosmetic procedures are also a popular inclusion in these lavish gift bags. Nominees can treat themselves to US$41,000 worth of treatments like Dr Thomas Su’s Art Lipo arm sculpting, Dr Alan Bauman’s hair restoration and a facelift by Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich, plastic surgeon to the stars.

Other luxury wellness products that the bag will contain include NaturGeeks function wellness “immunity boost”, C60 Purple Power edible massage oil, Blush Silks pillowcases, and Harmless Harvest coconut water.

Fary also told Forbes that this year’s gift selection highlights diverse brands, with 56 per cent of the companies included being owned by women and minorities.

The bag includes a loaf of Japanese milk bread by Ginza Nishikawa, worth US$18, and a pack of Clif Thins, a 100-calorie snack bar, worth US$13.56.

Fary said in a statement: “While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal.

“This is a straightforward win/win. These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products.”