Although every Oscars nominee won’t be a winner this weekend, they will each walk away with something special: A very pricey gift bag.

Organized by Los Angeles-based entertainment company Distinctive Assets Legendary, this year’s gift bags for nominees were given a special title: “Everyone Wins.”

Some of the Oscar-nominated A-listers who will be taking home a gift bag are Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin, and Timothée Chalamet.

According to the founder of Distinctive Assets, Lash Fary, some of the gifts in the bag will support families who were victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles last month.

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back,” Fary said in a statement. “This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community.”

So, what’s inside the luxurious bags each of which is reportedly worth more than six figures?

Following the wildfires, the 2025 nominee gift bag will feature more than “$1 million of personalized disaster recovery services” from Bright Harbor, according to a press release. In addition, each nominee will receive a “complimentary home renovation project management” from Maison Construction.

Some of the gifts in the bag for Oscars nominees include luxury vacations to the Maldives and Sri Lanka ( Distinctive Assets )

The gift bag also comes with a slew of luxury skincare products from Miage, and a selection of Parisian-inspired Cosmetics and Hair Care products from L'Oréal Paris.

Nominees can also plan for a vacation after the awards ceremony, as they’ll receive a “four-night luxury all-villa resort stay from JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING, a five-night luxury wellness retreat” in Sri Lanka.

In preparation for these travel plans, Oscar nominees will be gifted a Travel Pack from Nomatic and a 20-piece luxury gift box, including hydrating lip products from Petty Pout.

Other smaller goodies include a collection of merch and gift cards from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, an AncestryDNA Kit, an “L.A. Strong" graphic undershirt from Bored Rebel, chocolate-covered pretzels from Posh Pretzels, and cruelty-free lipstick from VEDI.

“Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients' need but out of a desire to brighten someone's day and to acknowledge a job well done,” Fary added in his statement.

You can find the full list of everything included in the 2025 Oscars nominees gift bag here.

The biggest contenders at the 2025 Academy Awards include Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist, and the pope drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes. Meanwhile, Grande and Erivo were both nominated for their roles in Wicked, while Moore received a nomination for her role in The Substance.

Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón became the first-ever openly trans individual to be nominated for an Academy Award in any acting category. Within days of making history, however, Gascón found herself at the center of controversy when journalist Sarah Hagi drew attention to a series of problematic tweets made from the actor’s X account between 2020 and 2021.

While Gascón sought to apologize for her mistakes — insisting she was “not racist” in a tearful, hour-long interview with CNN en Español — Netflix erased her name and face from its “For Your Consideration” campaign adverts.

Although she missed the SAG Awards on February 23, amid the controversy, Gascón will reportedly attend the 97th Academy Awards on Netflix’s dime this weekend.