Woman jokes about mother’s skinny ‘Ozempic’ Christmas tree

A small Christmas tree with bare branches would normally be described as a Charlie Brown Christmas tree, based on the tree from the beloved Peanuts holiday special. However, a woman named Sage Rollins took to TikTok to share the new name she crafted for Christmas trees that are too tall and skinny: an Ozempic tree.

Ozempic, a once-weekly injection typically used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, is an FDA-approved medication meant to help lower blood sugar by stimulating the release of insulin. Recently, the injection has been used as an off-label weight loss drug.

In Rollins’ video, she showed off her mother’s Christmas tree as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played in the background. The tree was barely visible underneath all of its decorations, such as ribbon-like garland and large white ornaments with black text across them, reading “Joy” or “Merry”.

“Mom’s tree off that Ozempic,” the text across the screen read. Rollins further joked about how thin her mother’s Christmas appeared when she wrote in the caption: “Ozempic tree.”

Since the TikTok was posted on 2 December, it has been viewed more than four millions times with many commenters joining in on the “Ozempic tree” joke.

“Ozempic tree, Ozempic tree. How you have tiny branches,” one comment read. “It’s adorable though.”

“I have one and everyone makes fun of it but I love my skinny queen,” someone else added, while a third user quipped: “I have a slim tree, and my sister always says it looks like it’s hungry.”

Another commenter joked about the reported side effects of the medication. “Is that tree nauseous and super dehydrated?” they wrote, with a laughing emoji. Amid Ozempic’s increase in popularity, two people have reported their “stomachs are paralysed” after taking the drug. The two women have since been diagnosed with severe gastroparesis, a disorder that slows or stops the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine, per the Mayo Clinic.

Not all Christmas decorations have been joked about this year. Last week, one family’s Christmas lights went viral on TikTok when viewers praised the sheer uniqueness of the display. In the video posted on 11 December - which has now received more than 24.6 million views - a TikTok user filmed a light show he had stumbled upon one night. The passerby focused the camera on a one-family home with a large front yard and side garage.

“Easily the sickest Christmas display I’ve seen,” the on-screen caption read.

The house was outlined with green, red, and white alternating Christmas bulbs while an outdoor speaker blasted “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee. As the song continued, the lights turned into long streams of fading holiday colours.

For more than two minutes, the lights mimicked a remixed version of the song’s beat, changing colour and arrangement to match the high-tempo version of the holiday classic. With more than four million likes, thousands of commenters expressed their awe and envy over the over-the-top holiday display.