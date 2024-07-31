Paddy McGuiness and wife Christine ‘finalise divorce’ despite living together

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Paddy and Christine McGuiness have reportedly settled their divorce following their separation two years ago.

The pair announced they would be divorcing after 11 years of marriage in 2022, shortly after the airing of their documentary Our Family and Autism in 2021.

Throughout their separation, the pair have stayed living together to focus on co-parenting children: twins Leo and Penelope, 10 and Felicity, seven.

The Top Gear presenter and Real Housewives of Cheshire star are now reportedly considering living separately following the finalisation of their divorce.

A source told The Sun: “They managed to settle the divorce out of court and have kept everything amicable.”

“They have separate bedrooms and a house in Cheshire big enough for them all, so there is no need to move yet. But they probably will sell it down the line and get their own places,” they continued.

Earlier this year, Christine opened up about living and co-parenting with the former Take Me Out presenter during their separation.

“We have a unique family, with four of us being autistic and one not. For me, I care more about how my life feels than how it looks to others,” she told The Times in March.

“I don’t know how I would have felt if I hadn’t been diagnosed [with autism]. But now I understand myself and my children, I am quite strong in doing what I believe is right, rather than what society says you should do.”

open image in gallery The McGuinesses pictured in 2013 ( Getty Images )

Although she admitted “this is probably not going to work” if she or Paddy decide to start a new relationship, Christine added: “But for me, right now I’m focusing on the children. I’m focusing on work and I’m quite happy to put my love life on hold to be a mum.”

Paddy shut down false accusations about their marriage earlier this year, before saying in a TikTok video that the pair were co-parenting at home.

A report claimed that he had forced Christine to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement over sharing details about their divorce – but Paddy said on social media it was “straight up lies”.

He explained that the so-called NDA has “absolutely, categorically never been done”.

“Me and Christine were talking about it this morning. It’s ridiculous,” he shared.

open image in gallery Paddy and Christine attending the Pride of Britain awards in 2018 ( Getty Images )

“The fact that we can still live together, we never argue and there’s no toxicity in the house, says it all, really,” he said in a video shared online.

“We have separate bedrooms because we respect that we aren’t together anymore but, whether we work it through or we don’t, what we do have is a really, really lovely family unit at home.”

The pair were introduced in 2007, before getting married in June 2011, in a ceremony at Thornton Manor in Cheshire with 200 guests. They welcomed their twins in 2013 and their daughter, Felicity in 2016.

The Independent has contacted representatives for comment.