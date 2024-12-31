Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have officially called it quits on their relationship after three years.

The 32-year-old Summer House star went public with their breakup on her podcast, Giggly Squad, with Hannah Berner on Monday (December 30).

“Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” she said during the episode.

“I love him. I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends,” DeSorbo continued. “No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

DeSorbo said it felt “weird” to talk about their breakup publicly even though a lot of their relationship was aired on several Bravo shows. The two reportedly got together in 2021 while filming Winter House, which sees stars from the Bravoverse vacation in various wintery locations for two weeks.

DeSorbo said she and Conover, 35, have grown “a lot” in the last few “transformative years,” especially as she’d spent most of it living in Manhattan away from him in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover reportedly started dating while filming ‘Winter House’ in 2021 ( Getty Images for MTV )

“I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life,” she noted. “I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us.”

Fan speculation about their breakup stirred after the upcoming Summer House season trailer was released earlier this month.

“Me and Craig are gonna break up, and everything I have will, like, go away. It’s just a lot,” DeSorbo says in the preview.

However, the reality star debunked rumors that she and Conover had separated months ago and were waiting to make the official announcement on TV.

She said on the podcast: “The network has power, but they don’t have that much power. So, that was not a real thing. Rumors of us breaking up months ago — again, also not a real thing.

“He’s definitely the best boyfriend I’ve ever had. Like, I can truly say that,” DeSorbo said of Conover. “He was a great boyfriend, and he did everything correctly, and he never made me feel insecure or anything like that, so it almost is harder when no one’s done anything to be mad about, and that’s hard.”

Conover has yet to comment publicly on the breakup.

The two were last seen spending Thanksgiving together in upstate New York with DeSorbo’s family.