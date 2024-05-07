Pamela Anderson runs through New York City park in gown after Met Gala

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pamela Anderson ended her evening at the 2024 Met Gala in a special way: running through nearby Central Park.

The 56-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share two videos from Monday night, after making her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala. In the first video, she could be running through an exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art while she wore a beige, off-the-shoulder gown and her hair in an updo. Her friend filming the moment could also be heard laughing in the background.

In the second video of her post, Anderson could be seen wearing the same gown, but instead, she was running through a park in New York City. She also briefly turned around while moving and smiled at the camera.

The Baywatch alum quipped about the different locations of her two videos in the caption, writing: “From one garden to the next…” Her remark was also a reference to the dress code of the Met Gala, “The Garden of Time.”

Fans have gone to the comments to praise and make jokes about Anderson’s videos of her running.

“Best video of the Met Gala. You always win,” one wrote. “You just get it. It’s beautiful to see you living your best life.”

“Cinderella, when the clock strikes 12…” another quipped, while a third commented: “This is EVERYTHING.”

On 6 May, Anderson walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in a beige gown by Oscar de la Renta, which had a long train. She also wore a feathered headpiece in her hair and a diamond necklace.

While getting ready for the event, she spoke candidly to The New York Times about making her Met Gala debut this year. She opened up about how honoured she was to be invited to the gala by Anna Wintour and how she was looking forward to meeting her.

“I feel like everything has led me to this pinnacle moment where I get to be at the Met, being respected and accepted by Anna Wintour,” she said. “I can imagine that in the past I was not someone she would ever take a second look at. I wasn’t in fashion, ever. I wasn’t cool. And I know those things may seem really superficial to some people, but it means a lot to me. I think I’m ready to meet her now.”

She noted that while she felt “terrified” about going to the gala, she still considered that nervousness her “happy place”.

As set by Wintour, this year’s dress code was “The Garden of Time.” Inspired by the 1962 JG Ballard short story, guests are expected to illustrate fleeting beauty like Count Axel’s dwindling garden. The Elizabethan era is likely to be tapped, mimicking the concept of preservation, as well as organic elements, like floral embellishments.

The annual fashion event also coincided with the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection were showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period.