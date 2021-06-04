How the pandemic has affected grandparents, according to poll

Grandparents have missed out on 49 hugs, 47 kisses, 40 conversations and 25 meals with their grandkids since the start of the pandemic.

A poll of 2,000 parents and grandparents explored how bonds have been stretched over the last 14 months.

Other smaller moments which have been missed by grandparents include 27 playtimes with toys, 24 story times, 18 school pick-ups and 19 bedtimes with grandkids.

Grandparents also had to miss out on big milestones such as first steps, first words, and first days of nursery, according to the research by coach operator megabus.

However, that’s set to change as three quarters of parents will be reuniting with grandparents now restrictions are lifting and older generations have been vaccinated.

Almost half of the parents polled also admitted they rely heavily on the support from grandparents in raising their children.

The survey of 1,000 parents of 0-18 year olds who have a grandparent and 1,000 UK grandparents of 0-18 year olds also found three quarters of grandparents are desperately wishing for time with their grandkids.

As a result, grandparents are set to spend an impressive 30 hours in an average month with their grandchildren - 20 per cent longer than they spent with their own grandparents in previous generations (25 hours).

To help grandparents reunite with the ones they love, intercity coach operator megabus is launching an industry-first ‘Grand Reunion’ ticket to bring together long-distance grandparents and grandchildren.

The company will offer selected grandparents free travel to visit their family on its entire network for a year.

Mark Venables, managing director of megabus, said: “With six in 10 parents saying missing grandparents has been one of the hardest things for their kids this past year, we’re really excited to help grandparents get back on the road and travel with confidence to see loved ones across the UK through great value coach travel.

“The past year has been tough on everyone, but what’s clear from the research is that grandparents play a vital role in their grandkids’ lives.

“With our megabus coaches offering strict cleaning regimes and safety measures to keep everyone safe on board, we hope that the new ‘Grand Reunion’ will allow more grandparents to reconnect with their grandchildren, and we look forward to being a part of the journey as a more normal life resumes.”

The coach operator launched the campaign with a short film showing the emotional reunion of real-life grandparents Nick Plowright and Louise Plowright and their grandchildren Archie, aged 10 and Ava Rollini, aged nine, who haven’t seen each other for over eight months due to the pandemic.

In fact, ‘Nanny Lou’ and ‘Big Grandad’ as they are affectionately known have only seen their grandchildren twice since last March due to restrictions.

Louise Plowright said: “We’ve become very old since lockdown, we need them back in our life to give us that energy and make us feel youthful again.

“We cannot wait to spend time doing all the things we love and be around Ava and Archie’s infectious enthusiasm once again.”

It is hoped that the campaign will encourage grandparents and those of all ages to reconnect with their loved ones.

SWNS