Pandora employee exposes customer who purchased jewellery for his girlfriend and his mistress

A Pandora employee has called out a man who came into the store to buy jewellery for his girlfriend and his mistress in a viral TikTok.

Eli, who goes by the username @ferreiroroche on the app, uploaded a video last week, in which she wrote on the video: “If your boyfriend’s name is Jake and he lives in MTL (Montreal), he just bought two rings for ‘his girl and sidepiece.’”

Eli, who can be seen wearing a Pandora lanyard around her neck, then showed the two rings, before concluding the video: “You deserve better!”

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than 2.3m times, she wrote: “Gotta support my girls.”

In the comments, Eli also confirmed that the customer had told her his plan, explaining that he made the distinction after she asked if he wanted one or two receipts.

The clip has been met with an outpouring of supportive comments, with many applauding Eli for calling out the customer, even if she may have put her job in jeopardy.

“I really hope you don’t get in trouble for this because he needs to be EXPOSED,” one person commented.

Another said: “You’re the real MVP. We will find these girls.”

Others revealed that they also experienced customers coming in to buy jewellery for multiple partners when they worked at the jewellery store.

While some comments expressed concern over Eli’s job at the jewellery store, she revealed in a follow-up video that she’d quit and had waited until her last shift to “expose this cheater”.

“Thank you for your service,” one person wrote in response, while another commented: “Girl boss moment.”

As of now, it is not clear whether TikTok has identified the women in question, however, many people wrote to inform Eli that her viral video had made its way all over the world.