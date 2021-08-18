Paralysed former football player walks across stage to accept college diploma 12 years after injury

A paralysed former football player walked for the first time since his injury 12 years ago to accept his diploma at his college graduation.

Corey Borner, from Dallas, Texas, suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed and required him to use a wheelchair in 2009 while playing for his high school football team.

At the time, Borner, who had completed a routine tackle only to find he could not feel his body, was told after a nine-hour surgery that the C5-C6 spinal injury meant he would never be able to walk again, according to Good Morning America.

However, on 14 August, the 28-year-old, who has dedicated his life to motivational speaking since the accident, graduated from the University of North Texas at Dallas, where he surprised his family and friends when he walked across the stage.

According to KXAS, Borner was able to achieve his goal through help from the Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, where he took his first steps two months ago after 12 years.

For the graduation, the 28-year-old wore the hospital’s exoskeleton suit, which allowed him to walk across the stage and accept his diploma, an accomplishment that he said felt “good”.

“It feels good to be on your feet instead of sitting,” he told the outlet, adding that “anything is possible” as long as “you continue to stay focused and stay positive”.

Borner’s mother Charlotte also expressed her pride over her son’s achievement, telling KXAS: “It’s just a dream come true. I haven’t seen him take a step in 12 years.

“Whether he was able to even do this or not, you know, I know he’s going to do something that is positive. He’s going to motivate people. He’s here for a reason. God kept him here for a reason.”

On Twitter, where Borner shared a video of his diploma acceptance and described it as the “biggest moment in my life,” the clip has since been liked more than 9,000 times, with hundreds of people sharing their support.

“So amazing and inspiring. What a warrior!” one person commented, while another said: “Absolutely incredible. A true inspiration! Congratulations man.”

As for his hopes for the future, Borner told GMA that he plans to continue to motivate others by sharing his story.

“I plan on continuing to be a motivational speaker and share my testimony to others,” he said. “I made a promise to myself in 2009 that I will always keep my story alive.”