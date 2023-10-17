Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Seven in 10 urban parents admit the cost-of-living crisis is stopping them taking their kids on trips and excursions outside of their local area.

The study of 715 city-based parents with children aged five to 16 found 53 per cent are worried their child’s development will suffer if they rarely venture further afield.

In fact, one in 10 city kids haven’t actually been outside their home county within the last year.

Nearly a quarter said the cost of fuel (24 per cent) or train travel (23 per cent) is preventing them from travelling to any activity that isn’t on their doorstep.

Whereas the cost of activities is restrictive for many – with even those like swimming (31 per cent) being deemed too costly.

Because of financial pressures, 24 per cent have also curtailed trips abroad, and 19 per cent have done the same for staycations.

But children and families want to do more – 93 per cent of parents say their children are eager to visit new places further away.

The research was commissioned by PGL to mark the launch of its Breakthrough Fund, which will provide thousands of free and heavily subsidised school residentials, giving children the opportunity to benefit from an outdoor adventure activity trip.

Angharad Rudkin, clinical psychologist and spokesperson for the outdoor activity educator said: “Children need to experience a range of situations and contexts in order to fulfil their developmental needs.

“Having a mix of new and familiar places and people optimises cognitive processes and also contributes to self-confidence and identity.

“Being outside their familiar place gives children the opportunity to see, smell, feel and hear all sorts of new things and also to learn to manage by themselves, such as putting their duvet into a cover or managing their fear of heights on an activity.

“Whether they are away with family or with school friends, children will learn different ways of thinking and behaving and will be encouraged to do things they may not be expected to do in their usual environment.

“These experiences will have short-term and long-term benefits, and because of the novelty of the situation, will be remembered for many years to come.”

The research went on to find 44 per cent of parents polled say outdoor learning can help develop resilience and self-confidence.

With 26 per cent also saying residentials helped them build resilience through overcoming challenges and setbacks, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Anthony Jones, CEO at PGL added: “The cost-of-living crisis is deepening the social divide between children whose families can afford wider experiences and those who can’t.

“Sadly, fewer families are now able to offer their children these opportunities to expand their horizons.

“With many parents feeling the pinch, holidays and family outings have fallen to the bottom of the list in terms of what is financially possible - this makes trips organised by schools even more valuable.

“That’s why we’ve launched the Breakthrough Fund, offering a range of funding support to schools with parents who need it the most, to enable children, no matter what their family’s financial situation, a chance to benefit from a residential trip away from home.”

Key skills adults developed because of experiences away from school: