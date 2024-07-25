All the best Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony outfits

Support truly

From custom tailoring to traditional folklore-inspired embroidery, the 2024 Paris Olympics teams from around the world are suiting up in odes to their culture.

On July 26, athletes from each team will sail down the Seine in the City of Light, signifying the start of the summer games with the highly anticipated opening ceremony – one which is said to be like never before. For the first time in Olympic history, the opening festivities will be held outside along the narrow body of water as opposed to a stadium setting. Fans are welcome to watch and wave at their favorite teams from the riverbank as they’re paraded one-by-one in boats.

Ahead of the inaugural celebration, global designers have prepared uniforms for each team, sharing intriguing sneak peeks online to generate excitement.

Since 2008, Team USA has tapped Ralph Lauren to be the creator of their Olympic attire. This year, the brand paid homage to the nation’s existing patriotism with the teams opening ceremony outfits. Female and male athletes will be fitted in striped button-downs, light-wash denim, and polo-style suit jackets branded with the Ralph Lauren logo opposite of the Olympic symbol. Red, white, and navy-blue hues will decorate the apparel – an American flag reimagined in ivy fashion.

Meanwhile, other countries such as Mongolia, Haiti, and Czech Republic designed their opening ceremony uniforms with ques to their time-honored traditions woven throughout. Designers implemented purposeful threading and careful textile selection, ensuring aspects of each team’s national heritage are apparent.

Here are six of the most interesting Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony uniforms.

Mongolia

Treasured designers Michel Choigaalaa and Amazonka Choigaalaa crafted Mongolia’s Olympic uniforms for the third time. Their joined brand Michel & Amazonka revealed the delicate garments in a post on Instagram. Long white pleated skirts, cream pointed-toe flats, embroidered vests, and white deels were revealed with accessories such as red dangly earrings and black coin purses for the female athletes. Male competitors will don ivory trousers with a blue, red, and gold deels. Celestial drawings and animal symbols from the country’s folklore are subtly stitched throughout.

Both male and female athletes have two looks to choose from, while the Mongolian flag bearers will be dressed in their own unique garments, including buryats and gutals.

Czech Republic

Blue-blotted plastic trenches will dress Team Czech Republic on July 26. Crafted in a meaningful collaboration between the team, ALPINE PRO, and individual designer Jan Černý, the coats resemble the country’s Czech ‘baloňák‘ coat.

Underneath the long-form coats, athletes will don long black trousers and short-sleeved collared polos. On each shirt, a pixelated black, red, and white print creeps up to the garment’s shoulders. Whether it’s tied around the athlete’s wrist, leg, or neck, each player will pair the ensemble with a green bandana with blue markings.

Haiti

Haiti’s opening ceremony uniforms are for the fashion-forward, fusing trendy style cues with vibrant fine-art prints. Mid-calf pleated skirts and long pants made by Stella Jean feature Haitian painter Philippe Dodard’s piece, “Passage.” Each skirt is paired with tailored blue button-downs, white short-sleeve vests with blue-lined lapels, a satin belt, and lace-up white heeled boots. The chambray shirts are made from the country’s “blue cotton.”

Male uniforms include straight-leg pants with Dodard’s work, blue utility jackets, a matching collared shirt, and a satin necktie. The jackets are motivated by the traditional Guayabera shirt.

Ireland

Ireland’s opening ceremony uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics are designed by Laura Weber. The luxury fashion designer, known for her apt to create clothes with intricate embroidery, fashioned an all-white ensemble for both the male and female athletes.

Every competitor on Team Ireland will be dressed in a double-button jacket with a clover brooch and gold detailing. Weber kept with a monochromatic white, signifying the ancient Greek belief that white is a symbol of future hope.

Mexico

Odes to Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende, and Michoacán are beautifully portrayed on the jacket sleeves of Mexico’s Olympic opening ceremony outfits. The pink and white coats, designed by Men’s Fashion Official, will be layered over black T-shirts adorned with graphic sketches, forming a very street-style ensemble.

Turkey

Team Turkey will honor the work of Vakko, Turkey’s head fashion house established in 1934. Vakko designed the country’s opening ceremony look with a preppy model in mind. Female athletes will choose from a few options: a blue and white striped suit jacket or a cropped red, white, and light blue striped cardigan to pair with adjustable waistband pants or above-the-knee pleated skirts. Male athletes will sport their own red and white striped jackets.