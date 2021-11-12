Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend Carter Milliken Reum on 11 November.

After initial reports surfaced online, the 40-year-old media personality confirmed the news with an Instagram post.

She shared a picture of herself in an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown, along with the caption: “My forever begins today.”

Hilton and Reum began dating around Thanksgiving in 2019. The 40-year-old venture capitalist and author proposed to Hilton on a private island on 13 February this year.

Hilton selected her wedding dress the night before her wedding, a source close to the couple told E News. “There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,” the source added.

Celebrations kicked off with a reception at her grandfather Barron’s estate in Bel-Air, followed by a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, and a black-tie soirée on Saturday, according to Page Six.

Hilton’s bridesmaids — Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (the wife of Hilton’s brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard’s daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie — wore pink Alice + Olivia gowns for the wedding.

Actor Emma Roberts, singers Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu were spotted arriving for the ceremony.

TMZ reported that Hilton’s long-time friend Kim Kardashian was among the wedding guests, but no pictures have surfaced yet.

The couple discussed their nuptials in the 11 November episode of Hiltons’ podcast This is Paris.

“It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding,” Reum said, adding, “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us — I’m going to think about all those memories.”

Meanwhile, Hilton revealed that she was nervous for the couple’s first dance, and that she took two dancing lessons. “It’s just hard,” the heiress said.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in August, she said that she would “probably” wear a total of 10 dresses over the course of the three-day event, adding that she loves outfit changes.

Hilton also revealed that she would be filming the preparations for the wedding in an unscripted docuseries Paris In Love, which is now available for streaming on Peacock.

Explaining her decision to share her wedding with her fans, Hilton said: “I just feel like for my documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending,”

This is both Reum and Hilton’s first marriage, but the Cooking With Paris star has been engaged four times in the past.

When Reum proposed to Hilton, she wrote on Instagram: “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”