Paris Hilton makes grand entrance into F1 party but ‘no one’ is there to watch

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Hilton made a grand entrance into a Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix party, but no one was around to see it.

The 42-year-old hotel heiress made an appearance at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas for a DJ set on 17 November. But according to video footage, she was welcomed with a half-empty dance floor upon her arrival.

The video - which was posted to the popular Instagram account Real Vegas Locals - shows Hilton decked out in a glittering racecar driver jumpsuit. When she entered the room, she could be seen lifting her matching sunglasses and scanning the lackluster crowd. “The priceless moment when Paris Hilton realises there’s no one there at the F1 after party,” they captioned the amusing clip.

In the comments section, viewers speculated why the crowd was so empty and wondered what Hilton was thinking the moment she saw the dancefloor. “‘My agent is so fired,’” joked one Instagram user about Hilton’s thoughts, while another speculated: “The panic set in the moment she lifted those sunglasses.”

“She pulled up to bingo night,” one person added, as someone else wrote: “She came in late and was still early.”

Meanwhile, another person commented: “She looks so gorgeous sadly no one is there.”

The Instagram account clarified that it wasn’t Hilton’s fault the dancefloor was empty. Instead, they pointed fingers at F1. “People outside of Vegas keep thinking this is a diss at Paris. It is not. She’s a very frequent visitor to Las Vegas and we absolutely LOVE her,” wrote Real Vegas Locals in the comments.

“This was a diss at F1,” they continued. “Vegas locals had to deal with F1 construction and drama for a year and were so over it. So it was funny that there was no one there at F1 after party, not Paris Hilton’s DJ moment.”

Hilton posted an Instagram carousel with photos of the event, showing her playing to what appeared to be a packed house. According to the photos, many fans could be seen dancing and filming the former reality TV star’s DJ set. She captioned the Instagram post: “Had a blast DJing for the @Hilton X @McLaren Stay on the Grid Experience at the @F1 #LVGP!”

One fan wrote that the set was a “superstar moment”, while another added that it “looked like such a sick set”.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has faced bad luck at a Formula One party. Back in 2021, the hotel heiress was spinning tunes for the event in Miami when she reportedly encountered technical difficulties. Halfway through her set, the music suddenly cut out. Thankfully, her husband Carter Reum took it upon himself to hype up the crowd while the issue was solved so his wife could take a much-needed break.

“Paris kept her cool and stepped away from the booth, and Carter took the mic to fill the silence,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Paris had amazing energy and handled the situation like a champ.”

The couple were married in November 2021 and share a son named Phoenix, who they welcomed via surrogate in January of this year.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Paris Hilton for comment.