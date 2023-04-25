Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has opened up about the unusual features in her “dream home”, including a red light therapy bed and a podcasting studio.

The socialite recently moved into a new home with her husband Carter Reum following the birth of their son Phoenix in January.

Reum joined Hilton on a recent episode of her podcast I Am Paris, during which they discussed their large and varied home.

Hilton described the home featuring a “sliving spa” – a portmanteau of “slaying” and “living” coined by Hilton – which contains a red light therapy bed, as well as cryotherapy and facial machines. The house also has a separate wellness centre for Hilton and Reum.

“It’s like having the fountain of youth at your house,” she said, adding that the pair have “everything” they need there.

“I love having my podcasting studio, recording studio, photo album studio, like everything,” she said. “It’s just great to not have to leave unless I have to.”

Reum added: “We unicorn trot around the house, we dance making Taco Tuesdays, we go to your package room and you say, ‘Can we go to the package room for 15 minutes and open packages?’

“We go to the wellness center and do treatments. We just get to hang out. It’s like an amusement park. There’s so many different activities to do.”

In a recent interview with The Independent, Hilton spoke about welcoming her first child via surrogate with Reum.

Admitting she was terrified of her son growing up, she explained: “I get nervous when I think of him being a teenager and if he’s gonna want to sneak out at night.

“I hope that he doesn’t want to be in this industry, because it’s a lot. I’m hoping he’ll be a nerd like his dad and do business or sports or something.”