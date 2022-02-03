Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum, has revealed one of his biggest pet peeves about his wife.

In the new show, Paris in Love, which premiered on E! on 2 February, Hilton, 40, is preparing for her wedding with Reum, 40. During the first episode, Reum and Hilton take a bike ride on the beach together, as they candidly admit one thing they’d want to change about each other.

"If there was one thing about me you could change, what would it be?” Hilton asked.

After a slight pause Reum said: “Well, there’s one thing. You’re a little less organised than I would like. I just blame your creativity on that."

“Life could be worse,” Hilton said in response. Reum agreed with her and noted that life “could be way worse”.

“I always tell people if you weren’t messy, if there wasn’t one small thing not perfect about you, I wouldn’t believe you were true myself,” he explained.

Hilton emphasised Reum’s statement and confessed that she sometimes gets “scared that [he’s] too good to be true”.

Reum then asked Hilton if there was anything he could change about her, what would it be?

“Nothing,” she said. “You’re a little bossy. You get mad at me when I’m late. It reminds me of my sister.”

And just like many couples, Reum and Hilton still have their fair share of arguments about even the little things.

“We argue about what to watch on TV every night, to be honest,” Reum said. “It might seem trivial, but she loves rom-coms, which I do as well, but she likes the sad rom-coms. The one where the person’s always dying and I like the rom-coms where people are happy and they go off into the sunset.”

Hilton clarified that death isn’t the reason she likes romantic comedies and that people dying “just ends up happening in so many movies nowadays”.

While their wedding is yet to have been shown on Paris in Love, the couple tied the knot back in November 2021. Reflecting on the big day with People this past January, she described what the most memorable moment from it was.

“I loved the moment during my wedding ceremony when I decided to go off from what I wrote in my vows and just spoke truly from the heart," she said."It was such a pure moment. I decided to speak as honestly as I could about our love story

She discussed how after the ceremony, she and Reum went on a fairly long honeymoon.

“We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I’m so glad to be able to be at home with my husband,” she said. “It’s the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person.”

And while it had only been a few months of marriage, the model has acknowledged how “being married” has been a “great new chapter” for her and Reum.

“We’ve been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it’s always felt like we’re married,” she said. “Only that it’s felt I’m so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He’s] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together.