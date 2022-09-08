Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has defended her mother, Kathy Hilton, after the model’s aunt, Kyle Richards, was criticised for making fun of Kathy during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a recent episode of the reality show, Kathy told her fellow housewives about how she’s an investor for Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol tequila.

As Kathy was encouraging her castmates to try the liquor, Richards expressed her disinterest in the brand, scoffed at Kathy and started laughing. This then prompted Richards’ peers to laugh along with her and interrupt the conversation, while Kathy was still standing in front of the group.

The 63-year-old, who had the bottle of liquor in her hand, spoke up again: “I know you girls like tequila, I would like to get everyone’s opinion. I thought we’d do a little bottoms up.”

Her castmates quickly turned the tequila recommendation down.

When a clip from the episode went viral on Twitter, multiple fans criticised Richards, one of which wrote: “[Kathy] was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch.”

Paris then chimed in to defend her mother and responded to the tweet with: “So unkind,” along with an emoji of a pleading face.

Although the 41-year-old DJ didn’t say anything else about the incident on social media, she did like multiple tweets where viewers expressed their support for Kathy and claimed that Kathy’s co-star, Lisa Rinna, is given more marketing opportunities on the show than her.

“It’s funny how Rinna gets multiple scenes dedicated to her beauty & wine brands, Mauricio has The Agency featured in every outfit, but Kathy wants to promote her family’s tequila and they all dismiss her. They all use the show for promo, so it’s rich to think she shouldn’t,” one of the liked tweets reads.

“I can’t believe Kathy was laughed at and mocked for introducing a tequila line,” another liked tweet reads.”This cast is evil and ugly.”

Other viewers went on to praise Paris and her mother, one of which wrote: “@ParisHilton has her own 20+ year career that includes shows, movies, music and being a public persona. @KathyHilton also has more connections with well known people than Kyle could ever dream. Kyle fought for relevancy through a show. Kathy & Paris already had it.”

Denise Richards, a former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also responded to Paris’ tweet to show her support for Kathy.

“I felt bad for her,” Richards wrote. “You could see her feelings were genuinely hurt & the preview with rinna going out of her way to take a dig.”

Despite some of the on-air drama, Kathy told Entertainment Tonight in July that her and Richards’ relationship was “great”, while addressing rumours of their feud due to heated conversations on the show.

“You know, I had said some things out of frustration, that I was feeling personally,” she said, adding that she “said some things that she should not have said” to Richards.