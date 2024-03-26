Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton is hoping her children are able to avoid addiction to social media.

The reality star opened up about her worry during the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” by Propper Daley in Los Angeles on 25 March. Hilton joined the “To Suffer Alone” panel alongside Dr Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General.

Amid the panel discussion, the 43-year-old mother of two admitted she wants her children to “grow up in a world that’s kind,” an environment opposite to that which centers around social media.

“I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving,” she said.

In her eyes, social media fosters the opposite of those values.

Hilton continued: “And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that’s really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone’s just so busy on their phones.”

The Bling Ring star finished her thoughts with a confession. “So hopefully my kids won’t be as addicted to social media as I am,” she noted.

Despite Hilton’s desire for her kids to be less involved in the online interface, she’s been more than willing to share little moments from their childhood on Instagram.

From family photos at her all-pink “Sliving” themed birthday bash to at-home moments with her 14-month-old son, Phoenix, Hilton has given her 26.4 million followers a taste of her life as a mom. For the most part, she’s kept her four-month-old daughter, London, out of the public eye.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed both their children via surrogate in 2023. Phoenix was born in January, while London was born in November.

Online, Hilton often publishes clips talking to Phoenix. For the 2024 Super Bowl, the socialite shared a heartwarming video of Phoenix sitting in his chair, wearing a San Francisco 49ers sweatshirt, and holding a stuffed orange football.

“Are you ready for your first Super Bowl?” Hilton asks as Phoenix’s face lit up with excitement. “Do you love football?”