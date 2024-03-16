Paris Hilton sparks debate with ‘hot take’ low rise jeans making a comeback

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has dropped a “hot take” on whether low-rise jeans should be making a comeback.

On 14 March, the 43-year-old socialite posted an Instagram carousel with throwback photos of herself donning low-rise jeans. In the first photo of the carousel, she layered a jean jacket over a pink bikini top paired with low-rise jeans. Meanwhile, in other photos, Hilton rocked the low waist with sweatsuit jackets, a gold sparkle top, and a matched in Dior with her younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

“Hot take,” Hilton wrote in the post’s caption. “Low rise jeans should make a comeback.”

In the comment section, many people were divided over the controversial style, with comedian Nikki Glaser jokingly writing to Hilton, “Yes but only for you!”

Some people were staunch advocates of high-waisted jeans.

“High waist jeans are the best because every woman can feel comfortable with her body wearing it,” one user wrote, while another added: “Nah we have fupas and love handles now... I’ll stick to my high waist.”

Others noted that low-rise jeans only flatter a specific group of people who have body types like Hilton.

“This is exactly why I had an eating disorder in high school,” someone commented. “The standards were ridiculous.”

However, there were quite a few who were all for the trend to make a comeback.

“Bring it back baby!” one person wrote. Meanwhile, someone else added that it was only right that Hilton would bring the look back. They said, “You invented them so may as well bring them back.”

The controversial early aughts trend has been spotted everywhere from your local department store to haute couture designers, including most recently Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Although many remain on the fence with the trend, younger generations have championed the polarising look.

Stylist Issie Gibbons recommended to Elle that those interested in the look try out a pair of relaxed, straight-leg jeans rather than a skinnier silhouette to figure out how it sits on your waist. Exploring mid to low-rise jeans is a great way for those who are interested in trying the trend, but veer on the cautious side when it comes to trends and skin-baring looks.

If you’re not completely ready to leap, they suggested buying a pair of high-waist jeans one or two sizes up and wearing them slung low on the waist. Rocking jeans this way will kill two birds with one stone, you’d be trying out both the low-rise and baggy jean trends at the same time.