Paris Hilton wants ‘twins first’ as she prioritises becoming a mother

Paris Hilton has revealed that becoming a mother is one of her “top priorities” after she married businessman Carter Reum last November.

The hotel heiress told E! News’ Daily Pop show on Monday that she would like to have “two or three” children.

Asked if the world could expect news of children any time soon and if she’d want a boy or a girl first, Hilton, 40, said: “I cannot wait. That is definitely one of my top priorities.”

The Simple Life star continued: “I would want twins first or… I don’t know, it’s hard to say. I always wished I had an older brother because I feel like, if I did, he would protect me and things like that in school.”

She paused for a moment and added: “Maybe a boy first.”

In January 2021, Hilton shared that she had started the process for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) so that she could “pick twins if I like”.

She told The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she was introduced to her doctor by Kim Kardashian and had already completed the egg retrieval procedure “a couple of times”.

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it,” Hilton said, adding: “Just doing it together [with Reum] and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time… that it wasn’t that bad.”

Hilton married Reum in a lavish three-day-long “fairytale wedding dream come true” last year at her late grandfather’s Bel Air estate.

She wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown and walked down the aisle to a cover of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” sung by Kim Petras. She made five more wardrobe changes throughout the celebrations, including gowns by Galia Lahav, Pamella Roland, and Alice + Olivia.

Demi Lovato was also in attendance at the ceremony and sang “I Will Always Love You”, the heiress revealed.

The wedding was filmed as part of Hilton’s Peacock reality series Paris In Love, which followed the couple as they planned the wedding.

Hilton told E! News that she “couldn’t be happier”, adding that Reum “is just everything to me”.

She admitted that the couple found calling one another “husband” and “wife” was “very weird at first”.

“But we’ve been together 24/7 so I felt like a married couple this entire time anyway,” Hilton said.