Paris Hilton reveals her strict parenting rule

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Hilton plans to crack down on her children’s social media use in the future.

With a one-year-old son (Phoenix) and a six-month-old daughter (London) at home, the 43-year-old doesn’t have to worry about her kids’ technology use yet. However, Hilton knows what her rules for phone usage will be when the time comes.

The reality star – who shares her two children with husband Carter Reum – spoke at The Wall Street Journal‘s The Future of Everything Festival on 21 May about the “strict” parenting method she’s devised.

“I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while because I think it’s just… some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age,” Hilton admitted at the New York City event. “And there’s just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to.

“So I never thought I would say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom,” she confessed.

Part of her motivation also stems from her knowledge of the dangers social media can pose on mental health. A lot of the time, platforms like Instagram and TikTok spur negativity, causing users to compare aspects of their lives to others and subject themselves to the criticisms of internet sleuths. And that’s not what Hilton wants for her children.

She said: “I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving.

“That’s something that’s really important to me,” the socialite continued. “And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that’s really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside any more and playing as much because everyone’s just so busy on their phones.”

She hopes to prevent her kids from being “as addicted” to social media as she is.

Already, Hilton has taken drastic measures to keep Phoenix and London away from the public eye. In fact, the mother of two never announced she was expecting London and waited a full week before she told her mother Phoenix was born.

The A-lister wanted to keep the news of her baby boy’s arrival completely private, even if that meant hiding him from her family.

Speaking on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hilton made her decision, listing her reasons for keeping her mom in the dark.

“No one knew, literally, until he was, like, over a week old. So it was really nice just to have that with Carter, (have) our own journey together,” she admitted. “It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but you’re just nervous because if you tell one person then you know they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s like in TMZ or Page Six.”