Paris Hilton says she was sexually abused while at boarding school

Paris Hilton has claimed that she was sexually abused while she was a teenager at boarding school.

The allegations from the 41-year-old appear in a New York Times video op-ed. While Hilton has claimed she was abused at a Utah boarding school before, it marks the first time the heiress has detailed specifics of the abuse.

Warning: Details of sexual abuse follow.

“Very late at night – this would be around 3 or 4 in the morning – they would take myself and other girls into this room, and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton said.

“This wasn’t even with a doctor. It was with a couple different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us. And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor.”

The school was Provo Canyon School, which Hilton was sent to the school by her parents when she was 16, before returning home 11 months later.

She has shared her experience in a video titled “Can You Punish A Child’s Mental Health Problems Away?”, which sees several other participants share their stories of being sent to similar treatment facilities.

“It was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years,” Hilton continued.

“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Hilton shared further details in a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday (11 October).

She wrote: “At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night.

“Sleep-deprived and heavily medicated, I didn’t understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs and submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down and said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs.’”

Hilton claimed that is was a “recurring experienced” and added: “My childhood was stolen from me and it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children.”

A spokesperson for Provo Canyon School told the Daily Mail in a lengthy statement that, as it was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000, they “cannot comment on the operations or student experience prior to that time”.

The statement continues: “What we can say is that the school provides a structured environment teaching life-skills, providing behavioral health therapy, and continuing education for youth who come to us with pre-existing and complex emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs.

“These youths have not been successful in typical home and school environments, and in many cases have a history of engaging in dangerous behaviors such as self-harming and/or attempting suicide, physical violence and/or aggression toward others, and use of illicit substances.

“While we acknowledge there are individuals over the many years who believe they were not helped by the program, we are heartened by the many stories former residents share about how their stay was a pivot point in improving – and in many cases, saving – their lives.”

“Provo Canyon School today is an intensive, psychiatric residential treatment center for youth between the ages of 8 and 18. We offer innovative, evidence-based therapeutic interventions, academic instruction and life-skills training tailored to the needs of each of our students.

“Our treatment is holistic in nature—and supports wellness strategies including education, physical activity, nutritious foods and appropriate structured outdoor time. Over the last two decades, mental health treatment has evolved from a behaviors-based foundation to a personalized, trauma-informed approach.

“We work with extremely complex individuals who often present a danger to themselves and others.

“Provo Canyon School is committed to the safety of our students and staff. Provo Canyon School DOES NOT use ‘solitary confinement’ as a form of intervention. Licensed physicians prescribe medication as necessary to assist residents in addressing their mental health related diagnoses.

“The students and their families are informed of changes to prescription medications and participate in decision-making about medications. Provo Canyon School physicians DO NOT prescribe or use any medication as a means of discipline. The infrequent use of medications to assist a student in gaining control is within the standard of care and the requirements in Utah code.

“We do not use medication to sedate, render a student immobile or restrict them in their ability to continue to engage actively in their care. Provo Canyon School provides every student with a survey upon discharge that rates their overall experience and provides the facility with feedback.

“Out of 1,651 discharged students from Provo Canyon School between January 2018 - June 2022, 88 per cent responded to the survey, providing a score of 4.88 out of 5 overall on the student satisfaction rating scale.

“In 2018, Student Satisfaction Survey Results reported:

99.7 per cent of students report that they feel better at discharge than when admitted

99.1 per cent of students report that overall they were very satisfied with their treatment

97.8 per cent of students report that they would recommend the facility to someone needing treatment

99.4 per cent of students report that they felt safe while they were there

99.4 per cent of students report that they were treated with dignity and respect.

“In 2019, Student Satisfaction Survey Results reported:

99.2 per cent of students report that they feel better at discharge than when admitted

98.9 per cent of students report that overall they were very satisfied with their treatment

98.2 per cent of students report that they would recommend the facility to someone needing treatment

99.2 per cent of student report that they felt safe while they were there

99.2 per cent of students report that they were treated with dignity and respect

“In 2020, Student Satisfaction Survey Results reported:

99.7 per cent of students report that they feel better at discharge than when admitted

100 per cent of students report that overall they were very satisfied with their treatment

100 per cent of students report that they felt safe while they were there

98.4 per cent of student report that they were treated with dignity and respect

“In 2021, Student Satisfaction Survey Results reported:

100 per cent of students report that they feel better at discharge than when admitted

100 per cent of students report that overall they were very satisfied with my treatment

99.7 per cent of students report that they felt safe while they were here.

100 per cent of students report that they were treated with dignity and respect

“According to YTD June 2022 Student Satisfaction Survey Results:

100 per cent of students report that they feel better at discharge than when admitted

100 per cent of students report that overall they were very satisfied with my treatment

99.5 per cent of students report that they felt safe while they were here

98.9 per cent of students report that they were treated with dignity and respect

“Provo Canyon School is highly regulated by multiple agencies and organizations. Provo Canyon School is licensed by the State of Utah, Department of Human Services; it is accredited by The Joint Commission (national accreditation of health care organizations including psychiatric residential treatment centers) and Cognia/AdvancED for academic services.

“On average, our facility receives 20-30 independent onsite audits annually by highly qualified, professional auditors. We are required by law and contract to report any significant, negative finding to all our regulatory agencies to which we are responsible, as well as required by contract to report to all funding agencies. We do not condone or promote any form of abuse.

“Any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported immediately to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement and Child Protective Services, as required. We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs. We are concerned that the current media coverage may increase the stigma around seeking help for behavioral health concerns.

“This would be a disservice if it leads people away from seeking necessary care and increases the stigma around mental health that providers, organizations, advocates and members of the public have worked so hard – and made much progress over the years – to break.

“Thousands of youth with behavioral health issues have been helped over the years at Provo Canyon School. Although the vast majority of students report benefiting from the care they received at Provo Canyon School, occasionally some students do not believe their treatment was successful.

“We cannot comment on individuals’ treatment, care or allegations due to privacy laws – but will reiterate that we are committed to providing high-quality care in a compassionate, safe environment. Ultimately, the value our clinicians and staff provide is evidenced by their ability to improve and save lives.

“As related to recent legislation, Provo Canyon School is in support of Utah Senate Bill 127. We are supportive of the additional transparency the legislation requires. As always, our singular goal is student safety.

“As a matter of policy and procedure, we have always operated within the requirements of our reporting obligations. Leadership and staff of Provo Canyon School are highly committed to providing effective treatment, compassionate care and a nurturing environment for the students and families we serve.

“We welcome collaborative discussion, change and opportunity to enhance the care and services provided in our level of residential care. We seek to be transparent in our operations and practices as far as it also ensures the rights, respect and dignity of the students we treat.”

If you have been affected by issues addressed in this article or if you have experienced rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse or any other type of sexual violence, you can call the Rape Crisis helpline on 0808 802 9999.