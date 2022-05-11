Paris Hilton visits the White House to discuss anti-child abuse campaign

Paris Hilton has visited the White House to discuss her campaign against child abuse and said she was “honoured” to do so.

The Simple Life star said she had “inspiring” meetings with policy staff during her trip to the US capital on Tuesday.

Hilton, 41, is pushing for the US government to change laws governing youth care facilities, after she opened up about her own experience in boarding facilities as a teenager.

In her 2020 documentary, This is Paris, the hotel heiress alleged that she faced physical and mental abuse and bullying at Provo Canyon School, a boarding school where she stayed for 11 months.

She tweeted following her White House visit: “So honoured to be back in DC to continue my advocacy work. I had such an inspiring time meeting with policy staff and walking the halls of the West Wing with advocates.

“I am so glad to see that the most powerful office in the world is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all.”

The reality star said she has trouble sleeping due to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her time at boarding school.

She previously alleged in her documentary: “The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me.

“I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instil fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Hilton added: “I was having panic attacks and crying every single day. I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”

Hilton urged members of Congress and US president Joe Biden to set out a national bill of rights for youths in residential facilities last year.

Speaking at an event in Washington DC in October, she said that a new congressional bill, titled the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, would safeguard care on a national level.

“I wish I could tell you that what I experienced was unique or even rare – but sadly it’s not,” she said in her speech.

“Every day in American, children in congregate care settings are being physically, emotionally and sexually abused.”

Provo Canyon School previously said in response to the allegations: “Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”