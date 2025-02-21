Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Hilton auctioned off clothes from her Y2K wardrobe to help L.A. wildfire victims — and her outfits are already sold out.

The 44-year-old DJ announced her collaboration with Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday, for the company’s latest celebrity closet sale. On Instagram, she shared a video of herself walking through her closet, as she pulled out some of her glamorous looks.

“Go shopping in my closet for a good cause,” she wrote in the caption. “Selling some iconic pre-loved pieces on @vestiaireco. Net proceeds will go to my charity @11.11media Impact.”

In a press release, Hilton noted that the auction — which features nearly 100 items from her closet — was supporting wildfire relief efforts in California.

“This sale will support my charity's work around relief efforts for the devastating LA fires and our ongoing mission to protect vulnerable youth from child abuse and bring hope to those in need,” she said in a statement. “I can't think of a better way to combine my greatest passions, fashion and charity, than with a closet sale. I'm so thankful to Vestiaire Collective for championing not only charitable causes but also pushing consumers to make fun, iconic fashion choices.”

Some of Hilton’s outfits from the 2000s that were up for grabs included a Juicy Couture velour tracksuit, autographed T-shirts, a Von Dutch jacket, bedazzled denim jackets with "Paris Hilton" embroidered on the back, and a vintage Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag.

( Getty Images )

To no one’s surprise, all of the auctioned Y2K pieces from Hilton’s personal closet quickly sold out.

The early 2000s were one of Hilton’s most iconic fashion eras. At the time, the Simple Life star had a signature look: a tracksuit from Juicy Couture.

“As soon as I first put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform—I was not only wearing them to the airport, chilling at my house in them, but I was going out at night in them and I was rocking them with everything.”

Hilton’s clothing auction isn’t her first initiative to support L.A. wildfire victims. Last month, she announced that her charity, 11:11 Media Impact, raised $800,000 in emergency relief funds amid the fires. She then gave $150,000 to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund to help families in Altadena.

“After meeting with people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, I heard heartbreaking stories of loss but also inspiring resilience. My goal is to help as many as I can as quickly as possible, which is why I’m making a $150,000 grant to the GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund, providing direct cash assistance,” she said in a statement at the time, shared with Variety.

Days before that, Hilton revealed that her home in Malibu had been burned down in the devastating wildfires.

“This is something no one should ever have to experience,” she said in a video on Instagram. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she wrote, referring to her two children with husband Carter Reum.