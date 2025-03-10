Paris Jackson defends wearing sheer dress at Fashion Week: ‘We’re all animals’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Jackson has hit back at the criticism she’s received for wearing a sheer dress.

The 26-year-old model posted a video to her Instagram Stories on Friday about her black, off-the-shoulder, sheer gown, which she wore to Stella McCartney’s show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten a lot of mixed reviews with my choice of clothing for the Stella McCartney show,” Jackson, who’s the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, said in the clip. “We’ll just say there’s been a good amount of flack. So I would like to point out that everyone’s entitled to their own opinions. And, we’re animals. At one point, we abided by the laws of nature.”

She went on to describe how there was a harmony amongst humans that once “worked really well,” until the day “humans decided we’re not animals.”

“We're going to wear clothes and we're gonna rule over all the other animals, and we’re going to be different,” Jackson continued. “A segregation was born and spoiler alert, that's why s*** got really bad.”

In a later clip in her Instagram Story, she went on to discuss her outfit at fashion week and how she’s confused about the backlash she received over it.

open image in gallery Paris Jackson wore the black sheer dress to Stella McCartney’s fashion show on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

“I don't really understand why the human body is a driving force for such discomfort in so many people. It’s just a body,” she said. “We look at other naked animals all the time.”

Jackson concluded by telling her followers not to be concerned about her appearance, specifically her sheer dress – which exposed her nipples.

“Don't get uncomfortable with our bodies. It’s your body, you’ve got one, I’ve got one,” she said, before adding in another clip: “We’re all animals. We’ve all got bodies. It’s not that big of a deal… Stop freaking out about nipples man!”

During the Stella McCartney show on Wednesday, she wore a pair of white underwear under her sheer black gown. She also had a matching black, small purse and heels, with loose curls in her bleach blonde hair.

On her Instagram Story on Friday, she shared a photo of herself in another sheer look – which she wore to the star-studded Costes party the night before. Underneath her sheer, turtleneck maxi dress, she wore a pair of high-waisted black underwear. She paired the look with black leather knee-high boots and a matching purse, as her hair was in an updo.

A few months ago, Jackson celebrated a milestone in her life: Getting engaged. She announced her engagement in a birthday post for her fiancé Justin Long in December, as she shared a snap of him on one knee in front of her, with a ring box in hand.

open image in gallery Paris Jackson urges followers not to be ‘unconfortable’ with their bodies on her Instagram Story ( parisjackson / Instagram )

“Happy birthday my sweet blue,” Jackson wrote in the caption. “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

On her Instagram Story at the time, she included a series of sweet photos of her and Long together in honor of his birthday. Her post included multiple images from the proposal, including one of Jackson kissing Long after she said yes. Another photo showed Jackson hugging her fiancé. A third picture showed a close-up of Long placing the diamond ring on the model’s finger.